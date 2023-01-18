Read full article on original website
KBOE Radio
PELLA COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTIONS FOR PELLA FIBER PROJECT
The Pella city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the vacation of the public right-of-way for a portion of Hazel Street for the Timberview Development, which saw no public opposition and was subsequently approved. The council also approved several resolutions. One was to convey property...
KCRG.com
Willard Miller seeking to delay March trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A hearing is scheduled to determine if the court will accept defendant Willard Miller’s request to push back his murder trial. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
KBOE Radio
AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS (1/19)
The following school districts in our area have announced delays and closings for this morning:. Melcher-Dallas (With no AM Preschool) Twin Cedars (with no AM Preschool)
KBOE Radio
DAVE SEDIVEC RETIRING AS MCCB DIRECTOR
Today is the final day of Dave Sedivec’s term as director of the Mahaska County Conservation Board. The announcement was made in the MCCB’s most recent newsletter. Sedivec began working with the MCCB in April 2010 and has been the director for 12 years. Beginning next week, he will be passing the reins to What Cheer native Chris Clingan.
Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 136
The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a car three miles east of Unionville on Thursday morning, January 19th. The driver of the car, 22-year-old Madison Hoover, was to seek her own treatment. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Cheyenne McDannald of Livonia.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man found guilty of second-degree murder in deadly stabbing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Douglas Spurgeon has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2021 stabbing death of an Ottumwa man. A Wapello County jury reached its verdict after deliberating for several hours Tuesday. Spurgeon initially faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man shot with handgun in apparent accidental shooting
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a home in the 2100 block of North Lincoln Street. A reliable source confirmed for KTVO that the victim is Kirksville resident, Charles Heckert, who is in his 50s. Police...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Death
A Wapello County jury found an Ottumwa man guilty of murder on Tuesday. Douglas Spurgeon, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault while participating in a public offense, and going armed with intent. Spurgeon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Gerald Sapp of...
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
