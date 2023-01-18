Many Pella residents got their first look at the concepts for a proposed new indoor recreation facility in Pella last week. Pella Community Services Director Jeanette Vaughan says high-level drawings were introduced to the Pella City Council at their first meeting of the new year and at a public input session held on January 11th — and featured the initial vision for what could be for the future of recreation in the community.

