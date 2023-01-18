Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
KBOE Radio
DAVE SEDIVEC RETIRING AS MCCB DIRECTOR
Today is the final day of Dave Sedivec’s term as director of the Mahaska County Conservation Board. The announcement was made in the MCCB’s most recent newsletter. Sedivec began working with the MCCB in April 2010 and has been the director for 12 years. Beginning next week, he will be passing the reins to What Cheer native Chris Clingan.
KBOE Radio
PELLA COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTIONS FOR PELLA FIBER PROJECT
The Pella city council met earlier this week and held a public hearing for the vacation of the public right-of-way for a portion of Hazel Street for the Timberview Development, which saw no public opposition and was subsequently approved. The council also approved several resolutions. One was to convey property...
ktvo.com
Fairfield paramedics, EMTs walkout in protest of management
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — KTVO News is learning more about a worker walkout in Fairfield, Iowa. Tuesday morning we received a tip that ambulance workers have walked out due to alleged bullying and harassment from upper management. CARE Ambulance currently runs the service in Jefferson County, and there has been...
KBOE Radio
AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS (1/19)
The following school districts in our area have announced delays and closings for this morning:. Melcher-Dallas (With no AM Preschool) Twin Cedars (with no AM Preschool)
kniakrls.com
Proposed Pella Rec Center Design Remains in Progress
Many Pella residents got their first look at the concepts for a proposed new indoor recreation facility in Pella last week. Pella Community Services Director Jeanette Vaughan says high-level drawings were introduced to the Pella City Council at their first meeting of the new year and at a public input session held on January 11th — and featured the initial vision for what could be for the future of recreation in the community.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
KCCI.com
Centerville officer terminated due to criminal investigation in another city
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A Centerville police officer has been relieved from duty after failing to tell the department he was involved in a shooting investigation in Mason City, records and Police Chief Tom Demry says. Officer Graffe Holmes was "relieved from duty" on Dec. 22. He had been with...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man found guilty of second-degree murder in deadly stabbing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Douglas Spurgeon has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2021 stabbing death of an Ottumwa man. A Wapello County jury reached its verdict after deliberating for several hours Tuesday. Spurgeon initially faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of 55-year-old Gerald William...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Convicted in 2021 Stabbing Death
A Wapello County jury found an Ottumwa man guilty of murder on Tuesday. Douglas Spurgeon, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault while participating in a public offense, and going armed with intent. Spurgeon was originally charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Gerald Sapp of...
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Comments / 0