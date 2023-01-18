ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In ’tournament’ of champions, Bryan Kuhns, Mount Hope eighth-grader, is Holmes County Spelling Bee winner

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
BERLIN — A passion for reading proved beneficial for the top two spellers in the Holmes County Spelling Bee held Tuesday.

And with the correct spelling of the word “tournament,” Mount Hope Elementary School eighth-grader Bryan Kuhns was named champion of the annual event, sponsored by the Tri-County Educational Service Center.

Kuhns and Savannah Yoder, a Winesburg Elementary School fifth-grader, outlasted the field of 21 spellers in the Hiland High School auditorium.

Yoder met her Waterloo when she misspelled “relevancy” after 10 grueling rounds.

Kuhns was up next, and correctly spelled “totalitarian,” which advanced him to the next round, where he correctly spelled the word “tournament” to win the tournament.

"I read a lot. I especially like reading fantasy. That gives me my practice," Kuhns said.

The Mount Hope eighth-grader thanked his classroom teacher Jay Custer for helping him prepare for the bee, along with the practice he gets through reading.

A harrowing experience for the competitors

Kuhns said he felt pretty good about participating in the spelling bee, but admitted to feeling a bit of pressure toward the end.

"I wasn't sure about 'totalitarian', but I felt pretty confident when it came to 'tournament.' I didn't see myself winning. I just wanted to come and try my best." he said. "This is my last year. I get to go out with a lot of pride."

Pride, and a trophy, provided by Commercial & Savings Bank for the winner and runner-up.

Yoder said she also is an avid reader. She prefers reading mysteries.

"I had fun," she said. "The most difficult word I had was 'relevancy'."

All contestants were great spellers

Andrew Johnson, gifted coordinator for the Tri-County Educational Service Center, who served as one of the three judges with other Tri-County staffers Beth Gaubatz and Dr. Doug Marrah, commended all of the participants.

"Congratulations to all of you. You guys are all excellent spellers," Johnson said. "I also want to reiterate our gratitude to the administrators and teachers, parents and families; without for your support, they wouldn't be up here. I also want to thank you all for your continued support."

Johnson emphasized the importance of reading and how much it helps the students in the spelling bee competitions.

Mount Hope Principal James Luneborg congratulated Yoder for bringing the trophy home. Luneborg, who also serves as principal at Chestnut Ridge, has now had the last four Holmes County Bee champions, including last year's winner Isaiah Swartzentruber, a seventh-grader at Chestnut Ridge.

"I can't take any credit," Luneborg said. "I just hand them the packets and let them practice. These kids all enjoy reading and that's why they are such good spellers."

