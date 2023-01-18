Read full article on original website
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
NC State’s Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
BREAKING: 2024 Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota Football
After Minnesota's first 2024 Junior Day on Monday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Thursday with their second 2024 commitment. Gaylord (Michigan) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers this afternoon, just moments after Minnesota extended an offer following a live workout. Here's some of what Pretzlaff told GopherIllustrated about his Minnesota visit on Monday.
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
NC State basketball: Terquavion Smith stretchered off court, UNC's Leaky Black ejected for flagrant foul
NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court during Saturday’s game at North Carolina after taking a hard foul. NC State’s official Twitter quickly announced that Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and that he would not return to the game. North Carolina guard Leaky Black was assessed a flagrant two foul following a review, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with the flagrant.
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas
West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
Blue Devils hosting local five star power forward for Miami game
Duke has already secured the commitment of one high major prospect in the class of 2024 and will host another on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Devils take on the Miami Hurricanes in a critical ACC match-up. Five star power forward Jarin Stevenson of Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth High School will...
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
Maryland 62, Michigan 58: Young Does it Again | Swanton-Who? | Hunter's First 'L'
Jahmir Young continued his offensive tear and Maryland used stifling defense to end Michigan's recent domination of the Terps with a 62-58 win at Xfinity Center on Thursday night. With the win, they crawled back within one game of .500 in Big Ten play and handed nemesis Hunter Dickinson his first loss to Maryland.
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
