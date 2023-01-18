ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
ng-sportingnews.com

Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?

The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
msn.com

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
ng-sportingnews.com

'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Riyadh Season Cup 2023

A friendly clash between an Al Nassr/Al Hilal All-Star team and PSG would normally not raise an eyebrow as a midseason friendly meeting in Riyadh. However, Thursday's clash at the King Fahd International Stadium could witness the final meeting between the two greatest players of a generation, as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi.
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...

Comments / 0

Community Policy