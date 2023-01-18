Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Reason why Michael Olise’s free-kick should have been DISALLOWED as Man Utd fans fume after Crystal Palace equaliser
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are furious as they feel Crystal Palace's stoppage-time equaliser should have been disallowed on Wednesday night. Michael Olise scored a sensational free-kick in the dying minutes to salvage a point for Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park. But Red Devils supporters have been left raging after identifying...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
ng-sportingnews.com
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
ng-sportingnews.com
Premier League transfer spending rankings for January window 2023: Which EPL club has spent the most this winter?
The January transfer window provides teams with the chance to bolster their squads as the 2022/23 season pushes on. With Premier League action returning from the World Cup break, and European action soon follow, teams up and down the table will hope to retool, as they look to achieve various goals laid out to them by their first half results.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Riyadh Season Cup 2023
A friendly clash between an Al Nassr/Al Hilal All-Star team and PSG would normally not raise an eyebrow as a midseason friendly meeting in Riyadh. However, Thursday's clash at the King Fahd International Stadium could witness the final meeting between the two greatest players of a generation, as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi.
Man Utd and Liverpool both plotted swoop for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa sealed £18m transfer for Chicago Fire star
MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool were both weighing up a move for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa made their move. The 19-year-old forward completed an £18million switch to the Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire on this week. SunSport exclusively revealed in October that United and Liverpool were ready to...
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
BBC
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Lionel Messi playing today vs Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo? Latest on PSG lineup for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could well play against each other for a final time when PSG take on a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal side in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The match will mark Ronaldo's debut in the country after swapping Manchester United for the Middle East at the end of 2022.
ng-sportingnews.com
Messi is coming for Ronaldo's records: The reason why staying at PSG makes perfect sense for Argentine's legacy
Lionel Messi's reported imminent contract extension at French side Paris Saint-Germain would keep the greatest player of all time entrenched in European football for the foreseeable future. Rumors had been swirling prior to the 2022 World Cup that a 35-year-old Messi could leave PSG at the end of the current...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
