NBC 11 Sports: Hawks and Raiders clash in multiple sports with postseason rankings on the line, Yuma Catholic hoops roll again

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Kings soccer cashes in on four unanswered goals in statement win, San Luis stays perfect
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With the winter season entering its final stretch, the Kofa Kings went into Thursday night scrapping for another win to improve their 5A rankings in a big test at home. After surrendering the first goal to Independence, the Kings rattled off four straight goals, padding...
kyma.com
“We’re in for a tough road,” Palo Verde head coach Wally Grant reacts to CIF Division III jump
BLYTHE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The AIA and CIF announced their conference and division realignments for the upcoming 2023 prep football season earlier this week - affecting several local teams. Among the changes in the CIF, Holtville and Southwest will drop from Division Four to Division Five. In Arizona, the...
kyma.com
Richard Stallworth commits to University of Northern Colorado
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a storied high school career on the football field, Yuma Catholic's standout quarterback Richard Stallworth is ready to take the first step in his next chapter of life. The Shamrock senior has announced he has committed to play at the Division I FCS level...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a developing city rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Located in the southwest region of Arizona, this city in Yuma County rivals both Phoenix and Tucson in terms of growth and development. With so much to experience in Yuma, it's easy for visitors to find activities that...
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Rib Cook-Off Returns After 4-year Hiatus
HOLTVILLE — A smaller but popular-as-ever Holtville Rib Cook-Off made its triumphant return here at Hot Rods & Beer on Saturday, Jan. 14. The former Holtville Rib Cook-off was previously organized by the Holtville Athletic Club, and it was last held in 2019 after a 28-year run. But a...
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortage
YUMA, Ariz. - Two Arizona farmers raised concerns about migrant crossings contaminating their crops as migrants walk over their fields from the U.S.-Mexico border, Fox News reported Monday.
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region. The post More wind and colder temperatures for Friday appeared first on KYMA.
Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue
On Sunday morning just after 2:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a report on a single-vehicle collision in the area of Somerton Avenue and County 8th Street. The post Serious collision takes place on Somerton Avenue appeared first on KYMA.
Bureau of Reclamation says more conservation of Lake Mead water needed
So far Yuma has been protected from current cuts as many have senior water rights. The post Bureau of Reclamation says more conservation of Lake Mead water needed appeared first on KYMA.
The new year brings hope for homeless pets
The Humane Society of Yuma is ringing in the new year with new hope for many of the homeless pets that call their kennel home. The post The new year brings hope for homeless pets appeared first on KYMA.
Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street
A semi-truck caught on fire at a local gas station this afternoon in Yuma. The post Semi-truck catches on fire on 32nd street appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma to host annual Neighborhood Cleanup
The City of Yuma will host its annual Neighborhood Cleanup event. The post City of Yuma to host annual Neighborhood Cleanup appeared first on KYMA.
The 2023 California Mid-Winter Festival Is Coming To Imperial, CA
The California Mid‑Winter Fair and Fiesta is Imperial County’s largest and most comprehensive annual event. It’s 10 days of displays, entertainment, food and just plain fun. Held March 3-12,2023, the California Mid-winter Festival will attract around 100,000 visitors to Imperial. The annual event will also see the return of weekend racing from the Heritage Racing […] The post The 2023 California Mid-Winter Festival Is Coming To Imperial, CA appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car
A 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue on foot was struck by a Chevy Silverado last night and was sent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The post 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car appeared first on KYMA.
Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky
A 53 foot trailer catches fire near El Centro on Wednesday night The post Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Pioneers Memorial present projected impacts of ECRMC closings
BRAWLEY — Pioneers Memorial Hospital provided an update of their expectations for how El Centro Regional Medical Center’s (ECRMC) recent departmental closures will impact the community at the latest city council meeting on Tuesday, January 17. ECRMC announced last month the immediate closures of both their Obstetrics and Pediatrics departments.
yumadailynews.com
75-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing street in Yuma
YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.
Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reports record number of migrant deaths in 2022
The youngest migrant to die in Yuma last year was 18, and the oldest was 93. The post Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reports record number of migrant deaths in 2022 appeared first on KYMA.
One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial
The Yuma man accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy is one step closer to going to trial. The post One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 0