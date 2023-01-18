NBC 11 Sports: Hawks and Raiders clash in multiple sports with postseason rankings on the line, Yuma Catholic hoops roll again

YUMA - An elderly woman in Yuma has been killed from being hit by a truck. The woman was crossing the road of S. 8th Avenue when the 63-year-old driver hit her. The woman was taken to a local hospital, then later flown to a hospital in Phoenix, where she then died. Yuma police say neither speed or alcohol appeared to be a factor in this crash.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO