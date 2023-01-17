Read full article on original website
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
Rafael Nadal on bizarre moment during Australian Open: 'The ball boy took my racket’
22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal became visibly rattled when a ball boy appeared to run away with his racquet during the Australian Open.
Australian Open: Alexei Popyrin stuns Fritz as men’s draw opens up
Alexei Popyrin did not have a good 2022. The Australian started the year as the world No 61 and ended it ranked 120th, knocked out in the opening round of every grand slam bar a second-round appearance at the US Open. His 2023 is already vastly improved, for on Thursday Popyrin pulled off one of the upsets of the Australian Open, defeating the eighth seed, Taylor Fritz, in five thrilling sets.
Rafael Nadal stunned by American in straight sets at Australian Open, out in second round
Rafael Nadal, ranked second in the world, was stunned in straight sets at the Australian Open, losing to American Mackenzie McDonald, ranked 65th.
Zverev won the first match for the unfortunate cause of a loss in the semi-final of Roland Garros
ATP No. 13 Finnish tennis player Alexander Zverev won the Australian Open. In the first round, the former world number two defeated Jorge Villiers (No. 103 ATP) lucky winner. Australian Open. First round Alexander Zverev (Germany) Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru) 4:6, 6:1, 5:7, 7:6, 3:5, 6:4. It’s time that Zverev...
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
Rafael Nadal posts message to fans after Australian Open loss; could miss 6-8 weeks with hip injury
An MRI revealed that Rafael Nadal suffered a grade 2 left hip flexor injury in his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.
No. 2 Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 a.m. on Friday.
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
Tennis-Nadal's exit opens up Grand Slam window of opportunity for Djokovic
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic is already back in the good books at the Australian Open after a perfect start to his campaign and will be fancying his chances of equalling Rafa Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam wins at a major where he has ruled with an iron fist.
Clearly hampered Nadal loses in 2nd round of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A clearly hurting Rafael Nadal lost his second-round match at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday, abruptly ending his title defense and bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy. It was not immediately clear what was bothering the 35-year-old Spaniard, but he pulled up awkwardly at the end of a point late in the second set against the 65th-ranked McDonald. The No. 1-seeded Nadal was visited by a trainer on the sideline, then left the court for a medical timeout. Up in the stands, his wife wiped away tears. Nadal returned to play, but was physically compromised and not his usual chase-every-ball self. AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Tennis-Zverev fulfils low expectations with second-round exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev slumped out of the Australian Open in the second round at the hands of American Michael Mmoh on Thursday, fulfilling the low expectations he had about his trip to Melbourne Park.
Australian Open: Norrie moves into third round
Cameron Norrie reached the third round of the Australian Open by winning against Frenchman Constant Lestienne 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Norrie, ranked No 12, will play Czech Jiri Lehecka next. Cameron Norrie defeated French wildcard Luca Van Assche (7-6 (3), 6-0, 6-3) ahead of...
Rublev Powers Through Resistance Into Australian Open Third Round
Andrey Rublev responded brilliantly after dropping his first set of the 2023 Australian Open to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori on Thursday in the second round. The fifth seed powered through the finish line in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 win to match his result from one year ago in Melbourne. A...
Alexei Pops Fritz's Form, Mmoh Sinks Zverev
Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
