Related
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
sportszion.com
UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury
UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
Anthony Smith: 'Below average' boxer Francis Ngannou will get a big fight for sure, but probably just one
Anthony Smith is wondering what Francis Ngannou’s long-term plan is. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after he failed to come to an agreement on a new deal. Despite being offered what UFC president Dana White said would have been the biggest deal for a heavyweight in UFC history, Ngannou decided not to re-sign with the promotion.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Demetrious Johnson reveals shocking pay during UFC run: 'That's where that chip on my shoulder came from'
Demetrious Johnson shed some light on his pay during his tenure with the UFC – and the numbers are quite shocking. The former UFC flyweight champion, now ONE Championship’s flyweight titleholder, revealed what he was getting paid while he was a title contender and champion in the UFC.
Chris Eubank Jr: ‘Was I disillusioned? No. Boxing is a ruthless game’
Chris Eubank Jr tells Donald McRae about the Conor Benn fiasco, fears for his own health and how, even at 50%, he believes he will beat Liam Smith
sportszion.com
UFC 286 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 title fight, Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev co-main book for London at O2 Arena on March 18 PPV event
Just when we thought that the UFC 286 card couldn’t get any better, Uncle Dana drops new bombshell news on more upcoming high-voltage bouts. The 3rd faceoff between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards has finally been confirmed and the clash of the heavy hitter, Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje has also been confirmed.
sportszion.com
Richard Schaefer reveals Jon Jones now the highest-paid UFC Heavyweight next to Conor Mcgregor
Francis Ngannou had his fair share of issues with the UFC. While the African prodigy claimed that his disputes with the UFC were never about the money but were actually more contractual and insurance related. Now that the ‘Predator’ has been released by the UFC, others will probably reap the benefits.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch the Undisputed boxing game trailer: Boxers, career mode, announcers & everything else we learned
Boxing fans will have a chance to play matchmaker, with the best facing the best, thanks to the first boxing video game since 2011. The trailer for Undisputed, the revolutionary game, was recently released. Some of boxings top stars were showcased, including legends from the past. While a teaser, the trailer was a fine palate cleanser for fans of the sport.
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show
Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Broner vs Lundy on February 25th on BLK Prime
By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is now facing Hank Lundy in 10 round bout at welterweight on February 25th in the main event on BLK Prime after the initially scheduled opponent Ivan Redkach was pulled for unstated reasons. Broner-Lundy will be shown on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.
ng-sportingnews.com
Francis Ngannou on why he left UFC, potential next fights and possible switch to boxing, PFL
The MMA community was in shock when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will no longer be a member of the organization. Ngannou, who hasn’t fought since beating Ciryl Gane in January 2022, was recovering from knee surgery. The news broke after UFC Vegas 67. Gane...
ng-sportingnews.com
'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.
