BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
sportszion.com

UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury

UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Smith: 'Below average' boxer Francis Ngannou will get a big fight for sure, but probably just one

Anthony Smith is wondering what Francis Ngannou’s long-term plan is. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after he failed to come to an agreement on a new deal. Despite being offered what UFC president Dana White said would have been the biggest deal for a heavyweight in UFC history, Ngannou decided not to re-sign with the promotion.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
sportszion.com

UFC 286 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 title fight, Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev co-main book for London at O2 Arena on March 18 PPV event

Just when we thought that the UFC 286 card couldn’t get any better, Uncle Dana drops new bombshell news on more upcoming high-voltage bouts. The 3rd faceoff between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards has finally been confirmed and the clash of the heavy hitter, Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje has also been confirmed.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September

By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'

Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde

By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show

Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Broner vs Lundy on February 25th on BLK Prime

By Jim Calfa: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is now facing Hank Lundy in 10 round bout at welterweight on February 25th in the main event on BLK Prime after the initially scheduled opponent Ivan Redkach was pulled for unstated reasons. Broner-Lundy will be shown on BLK Prime PPV for $39.99.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.

