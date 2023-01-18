ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office Announces $2 Million Grant Program for Tennessee Rescue Squads

By Source Staff
 2 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that applications are being accepted from rescue squads for $2 million in grants through the newly created Rescue Squad Grant Program.

In 2022, Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved the funding of this program for the purchase of lifesaving equipment by Tennessee rescue squads. Grant awards may be used to purchase equipment used by rescue squads for incident response and to protect the lives of squad members.

“This program will help provide resources to Tennessee’s rescue squads while fulfilling Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

Said TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention Gary Farley: “The men and women who serve Tennessee communities in rescue squads embody the Volunteer State’s spirit at its finest. It is a priority of our team to provide them with a way to acquire reliable and effective equipment to serve their communities in much the same way that the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program assists Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments.”

Eligible rescue squads must have an active registration with the Secretary of State and be recognized by a local government to provide rescue squad services. There are over 90 rescue squads across the state that provide a range of specialized services including extrication, structural collapse response, and swift water rescue.

Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will oversee the award selection. The committee is composed of six members from the Tennessee Rescue Squad Association and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 2:00pm CT.

Applicants with questions about the grant should contact Director of Education and Outreach Michelle Price at SFMO.grants@tn.gov or (629) 259-1713.

Sumner County, TN
