Sumner County Source

Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup

By Source Staff
Sumner County Source
Sumner County Source
 2 days ago

Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines is launching four more baking mixes, with noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly’s favorite family recipes.

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” said Dolly Parton . “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide starting this January, but early access to all new baking mixes will be made available as part of Duncan Hines’ limited-edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection beginning February 8 on www.shop.duncanhines.com, while supplies last. Members of the online Duncan Hines Baking community can also get a chance for early presale access beginning on February 1 st . Individuals can join the Duncan Hines Baking community at https://www.duncanhines.com/ .

In addition to the mixes, the kit also includes a Dolly-inspired, collectible tea towel and spatula and recipe cards, available exclusively in the kit. Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection can be purchased while supplies last for $40.00 (plus shipping and handling). The kit includes:

  • Dolly Parton’s Buttermilk Biscuit Mix
  • Dolly Parton’s Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix
  • Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix
  • Dolly Parton’s Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix
  • Collectible “What Would Dolly Do?” tea towel & spatula
  • Collectible recipe cards for some of Dolly’s favorite recipes (all featured on pack as well):
    • Cheddar Chive Biscuits
    • Jalapeno Cornbread
    • Pecan Brownies
    • Peanut Butter Brownie Skillet Sundae

Beginning in early 2023, the new Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s baking mixes can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, with a suggested retail price of $3.49 for the Brownies and $3.29 for the Biscuits and Cornbread.

“With Dolly’s partnership and incredible star power behind us, Duncan Hines and IMG launched one of the most successful new innovations in baking in 2022,” said Audrey Ingersoll , Vice President of Sweet Treats at Conagra Brands. “We could not be more excited to continue to evolve this important partnership with the launch of four more baking mixes.”

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about the full line-up of Dolly Parton baking mixes and frostings, which also includes Dolly Parton’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, Banana Flavored Cake Mix, Creamy Buttercream Frosting and Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

The post Dolly Parton Adds Cornbread and Biscuits to Baking Lineup appeared first on Sumner County Source .

Comments / 0

