USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
What time is PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Riyadh Season Cup 2023
A friendly clash between an Al Nassr/Al Hilal All-Star team and PSG would normally not raise an eyebrow as a midseason friendly meeting in Riyadh. However, Thursday's clash at the King Fahd International Stadium could witness the final meeting between the two greatest players of a generation, as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi.
Man United halted by Palace ahead of Arsenal showdown
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester United's title momentum was dramatically halted Wednesday ahead of its visit to Premier League leader Arsenal at the weekend. Leading Crystal Palace 1-0 after 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, United looked set to rack up a 10th straight win in all competitions and move up to second in the table, just six points off the top.
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Accidentally Punched In Face By Keylor Navas
Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 after an early Lionel Messi goal.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Tottenham Hotspur square off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening with their top-four hopes having hit the rocks in recent times but manager Antonio Conte is adamant they’ve got the mentality to turn things round.Spurs were blitzed 2-0 in the north London derby by Arsenal at the weekend, as the current gulf in class between the sides became apparent, and they now lie five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - who also have a game in hand. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!The Arsenal loss prompted plenty of introspection and sparked the latest set of...
Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi
LOS CONDORES, Argentina, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field.
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals
Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham
I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed
Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring a new striker to Old Trafford in the summer amid Anthony Martial's injuries etc. The Dutchman is keen to bring a natural and elite number nine to Manchester United. Of course, United have a number of targets on their radar including the likes...
