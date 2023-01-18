Tottenham Hotspur square off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening with their top-four hopes having hit the rocks in recent times but manager Antonio Conte is adamant they’ve got the mentality to turn things round.Spurs were blitzed 2-0 in the north London derby by Arsenal at the weekend, as the current gulf in class between the sides became apparent, and they now lie five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - who also have a game in hand. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!The Arsenal loss prompted plenty of introspection and sparked the latest set of...

19 HOURS AGO