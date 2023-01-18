ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith: Junior's journey from villain to hero needs similar in-ring transformation

Very few winners emerged from the grim spectacle that unfolded as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's proposed superfight last October collapsed. During fight week, it emerged Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. It subsequently came to light that he failed two tests for clomifene, which can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The Independent

Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conference

Chris Eubank Jr feels Liam Smith “embarrassed himself” as the British rivals engaged in an ugly slanging match ahead of their middleweight showdown on Saturday night.A contrite Smith afterwards accepted the personal barbs “crossed a line” following a reference to Eubank Jr’s sexuality during the final press conference for their fight at Manchester’s AO Arena.“You go on about girls, has anyone in this room ever seen you with a girl? I am just asking, do you want to tell us something?” Smith asked.Sky Sports have also since apologised for the remarks made on stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Usain Bolt is missing more than $12.7m from investment accounts, say lawyersMan United v Crystal Palace: Erik Ten Hag ‘disappointed’ with conceded goalChelsea share first footage of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk training with teammates
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show

Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Riyadh Season Cup 2023

A friendly clash between an Al Nassr/Al Hilal All-Star team and PSG would normally not raise an eyebrow as a midseason friendly meeting in Riyadh. However, Thursday's clash at the King Fahd International Stadium could witness the final meeting between the two greatest players of a generation, as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is Arsenal vs Man United? Date, time, odds and head to head history for Premier League clash

Manchester United's weekend trip to Arsenal has all the ingredients of a classic showdown between these two Premier League rivals. Despite neither side coming close to a title win in recent seasons, the picture in 2023 is very different, with Arsenal leading the way at the top the table, as they push for a first Premier League crown since 2004.
ng-sportingnews.com

'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.
BBC

Nottingham Forest make move to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan

Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Newcastle United striker Chris Wood on loan until the end of the season. A deal for the New Zealand international could go through in time for him to play against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Wood played a crucial part in Newcastle's...
AFP

Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos declares interest in buying Man Utd

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. Positioned near global software companies, consultancies and banks, the club has created a lounge on the main high street of Davos, a luxury Swiss ski resort teeming with billionaires and CEOs this week during the annual Forum.

