Salinas, CA

KSBW.com

A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims

SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?

The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Small farm owners are struggling with the aftermath of the storm

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Maria Catalan, the owner of Catalan Farms, was displaced from her home and business by the recent storm. Catalan lost 70 percent of her crops after floodwaters left her farm under several feet of water. Before the storm, Catalan donated fresh produce to the local food...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

FEMA approves major disaster declaration for Monterey, 2 other counties

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has added three more California counties, including Monterey County, to the major disaster declaration President Joe Biden approved on Jan. 14, the agency announced Tuesday. Video player: Floodwaters cause tens of millions in damage to Monterey County ag. FEMA...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell

Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
SUNNYVALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways.  People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...

