A resource center is opening for Monterey County storm victims
SPRECKELS, Calif. — Monterey County is opening a local resource center for residents impacted by the storm. The county is calling it a one-stop shop where over 12 local, state, and federal agencies will help people apply for services in-person. The center will open on Saturday, January 21st, and...
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
Monterey officials ask community members to report potholes after recent storms
MONTEREY, Calif. — The city of Monterey is asking its community members to report any potholes in order for road crews to make repairs after the recent storms that hit the Central Coast. City officials say that they will run an asphalt truck weekly to patch up any potholes....
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Central Coast counties now approved for direct federal assistance after storm
San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara Counties are now on the list of California counties under a major disaster declaration from this month’s storms. President Biden added them yesterday after local elected officials pushed for more direct aid to the Central Coast. The declaration allows the Federal Emergency...
Shaw: What’s next for homeless people after the storms?
The atmospheric rivers that slammed California for the past few weeks once again show how vulnerable homeless people are to the weather. High winds, flooding, rain and an evacuation order forced people to seek out safety from the elements, quickly filling Red Cross evacuation sites in San Jose. The storms highlight the type of services that aren’t being provided to homeless individuals when it comes to their mental health.
Preliminary 3.9 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy in San Benito Co., USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County Thursday morning as Biden visits the region.
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Missing SLO County boy ‘in our prayers,’ Biden says in California visit as search continues
“We won’t give up until we find Kyle,” Gov. Gavin Newsom added during the president’s stop in Aptos.
Salinas residents blame flooding on the county for lack of creek maintenance outside city jurisdiction.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. By Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
Small farm owners are struggling with the aftermath of the storm
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Maria Catalan, the owner of Catalan Farms, was displaced from her home and business by the recent storm. Catalan lost 70 percent of her crops after floodwaters left her farm under several feet of water. Before the storm, Catalan donated fresh produce to the local food...
FEMA approves major disaster declaration for Monterey, 2 other counties
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has added three more California counties, including Monterey County, to the major disaster declaration President Joe Biden approved on Jan. 14, the agency announced Tuesday. Video player: Floodwaters cause tens of millions in damage to Monterey County ag. FEMA...
Second Round of Storms Causes Local Creeks to Swell
Another round of storms struck the Bay Area over the weekend, causing creeks to swell in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. San Tomas Aquino Creek overflowed its banks near Levi’s Stadium. About an inch of mud covered the walkway under Tasman Drive Monday morning. While it was mostly clear skies...
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif., (KION-TV)- Roads on the Central Coast are still hazardous despite the deluge ending. The area is still seeing impacts that the storm caused on the roadways. People here are learning to roll with the punches. Some told KION the road closures haven’t been too bad. But they have had to give The post Long-term road closures leave people dealing with detours ￼ appeared first on KION546.
Drones fly over Salinas River near San Miguel in search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say they have spent the past 10 days combing through the miles-long Salinas River in hopes of finally locating missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Video Player: Brother of Missing Kyle Doan speaks.
Thousands without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Thousands of people lost power on the Monterey Peninsula Wednesday night. PG&E reported that 6,189 customers are currently in the dark after losing electricity around 5:30 p.m. The company has no estimated time for power restoration. A preliminary assessment from the company determined that the outage...
Capitola business owners say Biden's visit to Santa Cruz County is critical to storm recovery
CAPITOLA, Calif. — President Joe Biden is set to land in California on Thursday to visit areas impacted by the recent atmospheric river storm, which includes Santa Cruz County. One area in the county Biden plans to visit is Capitola. Restaurants in Capitola are among some of the businesses...
Help pours into San Ardo after floodwaters contaminate drinking water
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The small community of San Ardo is seeing an outpouring of support and relief efforts after floodwaters contaminated the town’s water system forcing Monterey County to order all residents not to drink or cook with the tap water. The latest help came from the...
