Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with Elle Edwards murder to go on trial in June
Connor Chapman is charged with nine offences related to fatal shooting at Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve
BBC
Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on two rape charges
A police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. PC Kane Haywood, 29, of the Devon and Cornwall force, faces two charges of raping a woman aged 16 or over as well as one charge of sexual assault. He did not enter a plea to the...
Woman handed suspended sentence for paddleboard assault on boy in Bristol
Campaigners had said initial police response was poor because of boy’s race
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Three men jailed for killing member of rival motorcycle club
Three motorcycle gang members who killed a lone biker after spotting him riding on their patch wearing rival club colours have been jailed.David Crawford, 59, from Ivybridge, Devon, was hit from behind by a white van on the St Budeaux slip road in Plymouth, and dragged for almost 1km along the A38.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, and Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were convicted of manslaughter.During their trial at Plymouth Crown Court, jurors were shown footage of Mr Crawford riding his black Kawasaki before it was stopped by Pawley and Bradin, in a Mercedes car.Parry,...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Wife’s 999 call played to jurors in Mark Cavendish robbery trial
A 999 call made by the wife of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish to police after a knifepoint raid at their home has been played in court.Balaclava-wearing intruders broke into Cavendish’s home as he was asleep upstairs with his wife Peta with their three-year-old child also in the bed, Chelmsford Crown Court was told.One of the raiders held a Rambo knife to the athlete’s throat and threatened to stab him before the gang made off with items including two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, the trial heard.Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of...
BBC
Dad starts Atlantic solo row after sudden death of daughter
The father of a 25-year-old who died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition has begun a bid to row across the Atlantic. Andrew Osborne, from Rutland, started his solo row of more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) on Sunday in Gran Canaria. His 70-day row is aiming to...
Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face
Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face. The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met commissioner ‘can’t promise’ women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to officer under investigationCrowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampedeTemperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of UK below -10C
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Elliots Town: Woman murdered neighbour with knife, court told
A woman allegedly stabbed her mother's neighbour to death with a kitchen knife, a jury has heard. Rebecca Press, 31, denies murdering Marc Ash, 57, at her mother's home in Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, on 17 July 2022. Cardiff Crown Court was told that she had...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
ng-sportingnews.com
'Not going to cop it': NRL players take a stand over ongoing CBA negotiations
NRL players have drawn a line in the sand regarding the ongoing collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, cancelling upcoming media commitments as a message to the game's bosses. After a new salary cap was announced prior to Christmas, the RLPA have fired back and are yet to accept the new...
BBC
Clare pub axe attack sees man guilty of attempted murder
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after he attacked a man with an axe at a Suffolk pub. David Perry, 40, brought the axe into the Bell Hotel in Clare last March and hit his victim, 37, on the head, causing him serious injury. At Ipswich Crown...
BBC
Humberston Fitties: Jury retires in lethal drug dose vape trial
A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a man accused of spiking his date's vape fluid with a lethal dose of a powerful painkiller. Kim Harrop, 55, was found dead in Christopher Downes' bed after spending the night at his cabin near Grimsby, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
BBC
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon fee questioned by councillor
The £60 entry fee for a marathon set up to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been criticised by a Leeds councillor. The race on 14 May will raise money for charities supporting people with motor neurone disease (MND). Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung said the price of entering...
Comments / 0