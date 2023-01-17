ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

Comments / 0

Related
swosuathletics.com

Dobson Fiber Is Title Sponsor For SWOSU's 2023 Everett Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic

WEATHERFORD, Okla. -- Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) benefactor Dobson Fiber will serve as the title sponsor of the 2023 Everett Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic. The Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic began in 2015 to benefit the SWOSU golf team and other SWOSU athletic programs. The tourney is played on the prestigious, private Oak Tree National in Edmond. Teams will begin the morning with breakfast, followed by a scramble-style tournament.
WEATHERFORD, OK
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
ktalnews.com

Update: Remains of missing Oklahoma preschooler found

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a 4-year-old missing since Christmas day have been found in rural Grady County after an extensive search by law enforcement. The body of Athena Brownfield was discovered outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Her mother reportedly told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat her daughter to death on Christmas evening.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding

An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy