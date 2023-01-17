Read full article on original website
swosuathletics.com
Dobson Fiber Is Title Sponsor For SWOSU's 2023 Everett Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic
WEATHERFORD, Okla. -- Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) benefactor Dobson Fiber will serve as the title sponsor of the 2023 Everett Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic. The Dobson Bulldog Golf Classic began in 2015 to benefit the SWOSU golf team and other SWOSU athletic programs. The tourney is played on the prestigious, private Oak Tree National in Edmond. Teams will begin the morning with breakfast, followed by a scramble-style tournament.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
ktalnews.com
Update: Remains of missing Oklahoma preschooler found
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a 4-year-old missing since Christmas day have been found in rural Grady County after an extensive search by law enforcement. The body of Athena Brownfield was discovered outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Her mother reportedly told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat her daughter to death on Christmas evening.
koamnewsnow.com
Funeral service announced for 4-year-old Cyril girl; Ivon Adams heading back to Oklahoma: What we know
CYRIL, Oklahoma (KOCO) -- Oklahoma and the nation are waiting to see if the remains found in rural Grady County near Rush Springs are those of the 4-year-old Cyril girl who was reported missing on Jan. 10. Below is what we know. The Victim Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing...
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
news9.com
Oklahoma Ranchers Receive Federal Funding
An Oklahoma company is getting funding from the federal government in order to help prevent another meat production shortage. Dry Creek Meats is one of 25 companies receiving grant money. Rancher Bret Riley said the money will allow him to pay for labor for the next three years, and continue...
KOCO
Legal expert discusses how Athena Brownfield case could play out in court system
CYRIL, Okla. — A legal expert discussed how the Athena Brownfield case could play out in the court system. As KOCO 5 learns more details about the case, it has also led to more questions. We are still in the early stages of the case and getting justice for little Athena.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
40 kilos of cocaine discovered in Canadian County traffic stop
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.
