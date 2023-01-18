ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Rains and Winds Return

By Clark Shelton
We may see some localized flooding with this system coming in later today. Winds will definitely be gusty and a few rumbles of thunder. After this front, we will get to more seasonable temperatures and will dry out until Sunday.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Wednesday Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Wednesday Night Showers before 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 10pm and 1am, then showers after 1am. Low around 56. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

