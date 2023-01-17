Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand
Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
IGN
HEA vs HUR: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for BBL 2022/23, Match 49
Brisbane Heat will face Hobart Hurricanes in the 49th match of the BBL 2022/23 on Friday. The tournament has reached the business end and the race for the top 5 spots is on. Brisbane Heat won their previous 2 matches to keep their Play-offs hopes alive. Hobart Hurricanes on the other hand have struggled to find consistency throughout the tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nets' Ben Simmons has perfect opportunity to step up during Kevin Durant's injury absence
When the Nets acquired Ben Simmons in February of 2022, they envisioned him as the third member of an All-Star trio that also featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And while Simmons hasn't quite gotten back to that level of play since returning to the floor this season, he's reached an opportune time to turn things up a notch.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Durant trade regret rankings: Where do Raptors, Suns land among teams that missed out on Nets star?
The rumor mill has been quiet with only three weeks to go before the 2023 trade deadline. Sure, there have been the occasional tidbits about Bojan Bogdanovic or Jakob Poeltl, but at the moment, stars aren't available. For the teams that are hoping to land a franchise-changing talent, the best...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game
Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
ng-sportingnews.com
Are Kevin Durant and Devin Booker playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Suns
Two struggling teams go head-to-head when the Suns host the Nets on Thursday. Both Phoenix and Brooklyn are feeling the effects of missing their best players — the Suns have slumped in the absence of Devin Booker while the Nets are in search of answers without Kevin Durant. It's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis result, highlights: British legend wins five hours, 45 minute-epic
Andy Murray has come back from two-sets-to-love down to win a five-hour, 45-minute-epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round at the Australian Open. In the longest match of his career, that finished at 4:06 am local time in Melbourne, Murray fought back from the brink and will meet 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Trae Young: Mavericks vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream
Luka Doncic and Trae Young have a history, being traded for each other on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since then, both have become top-line players in the league. On Wednesday they face off for the seventh time in their careers. Doncic and the Mavericks hold the edge...
ng-sportingnews.com
Alexei Popyrin vs Taylor Fritz result: New Aussie star upsets eighth seed at Australian Open
Australia's Alexei Popyrin has achieved the third top 10 win of his career, defeating eighth-seed Taylor Fritz 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-2 in the second round at the Australian Open. USA talent Fritz was the much-fancied player against the 113th-ranked Aussie but struggled to assert dominance on Popyrin and the...
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
ng-sportingnews.com
Rafael Nadal injury latest: Defending Australian Open champion crashes out in brutal fashion
Concerns about Rafael Nadal’s form and fitness have trailed him around for some time now, but after snapping his recent losing streak against Jack Draper in the first round of the Australian Open, there was a renewed hope the legendary Spaniard could string together another stirring run. However, this...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Jake Lintott: England Lions spinner signs new Bears contract at Edgbaston until 2025
England Lions spinner Jake Lintott has signed a three-year Warwickshire deal. The slow left-arm wrist spinner, 29, who has made 35 T20 Blast appearances for Birmingham Bears since signing late on in the 2020 season, has also made an impact around the world. After starring for Southern Brave to win...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Jayson Tatum: Warriors vs. Celtics start time, TV channel, live stream
If Martin Luther King Jr. Day was any sort of a preview of this game, you'll want to tune in. Warriors star Stephen Curry and Celtics star Jayson Tatum both put on a show on the holiday, erupting for over 40 points apiece. Curry went off for 41 points with...
