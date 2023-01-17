ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand

Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Trae Young be an All-Star this season? Why Hawks guard could miss out on 2023 All-Star Game

Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy