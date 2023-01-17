Trae Young earned the second All-Star selection of his career in 2021-22, finishing in the top three in the fan, media and player votes. This season is a different story. The 24-year-old found himself at No. 5 among Eastern Conference guards in the latest fan voting returns behind Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Jaylen Brown. He likely won't get enough votes from the fans or media members to jump into the starting pool.

