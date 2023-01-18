Ocean County continues to be a haven for retirees, and as senior citizens are living longer with advances in medical science, more are residing at home – often alone. The county government, for years, has been one of the few in New Jersey is fully fund a senior meal program and will continue to expand it Wednesday when the county’s Board of Commissioners approves a multi-million dollar contract to provide the service.

