Lavallette, NJ

Suspect in Cherry Quay Stabbing Will Remain in Jail

The man suspected of being behind a stabbing near the entrance to a bicycle path on Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township will remain behind bars pending the outcome of his case. Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled Wednesday that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of attempted murder, in connection with the incident that occurred on Jan. 5, 2023, in Brick Township, resulting in stab wounds to a female victim.
BRICK, NJ
Ocean County’s Senior Meal Programs Expand Greatly As Population Grows

Ocean County continues to be a haven for retirees, and as senior citizens are living longer with advances in medical science, more are residing at home – often alone. The county government, for years, has been one of the few in New Jersey is fully fund a senior meal program and will continue to expand it Wednesday when the county’s Board of Commissioners approves a multi-million dollar contract to provide the service.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

