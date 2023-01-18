Now that the UK has left the European Union, the ease with which the British have holidayed, worked and lived in the EU for decades has ended.When negotiating the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, the government arranged for the UK to be treated as a “third country”.That means the maximum stay in any European Union nation except Ireland is strictly limited – with the “90/180” rule applying to British passport holders.So how does it work, and which aspects are tricky to navigate? These are the key questions and answers.How long can I stay in a European Union country with a British...

8 DAYS AGO