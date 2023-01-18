Read full article on original website
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
RideApart
Australia's Motorcycle Sales Dip By Nearly 20 Percent In 2022
Like many countries the world over, Australia enjoyed resurgent motorcycle sales in 2020 and 2021. The upswing couldn’t last forever, however, as supply shortages and shipment hurdles plagued the industry throughout 2022. Australia’s Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) quantified that impact with its 2022 motorcycle sales report, outlining that the market shrunk to the tune of 19.8 percent last year.
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla EV Sales In China Surged After Price Cuts
In theory, lower prices should boost sales and this is probably what is happening right now with Tesla electric cars. According to Reuters, Tesla's retail sales surged in the first part of January, after the company cut its prices by 5.7-13.5 percent in an attempt to sell more cars. We...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
torquenews.com
Tesla China Orders are Flooding In
We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
insideevs.com
ID. Buzz Boosted Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Sales In 2022
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Carscoops
Saudi Aramco Could Invest In Renault And Geely’s Powertrain Joint Venture
Saudi Aramco, the world’s most profitable company, could invest and partner with Renault and Geely Automobile Holdings to develop and supply petrol engines and hybrid systems. Unnamed sources claim that Saudi Aramco may take a 20 per cent stake in the joint powertrain technology company established by Geely and...
US News and World Report
Nissan-Renault Deal on Alliance Could Come as Early as Feb. 1 - Source
PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in...
insideevs.com
XPeng Cuts Prices In China By Up To 13 Percent, EV Price War Is On
Tesla's move to drop prices of all its models in the US and the Model 3 and Model Y in its biggest overseas markets – China and Europe – is beginning to have a ripple effect on the EV market. We've already seen prices of used Tesla vehicles...
insideevs.com
Skoda Increased Electric Car Sales In 2022, But Only Slightly
Volkswagen Group's Skoda brand, based in the Czech Republic, noted a challenging year as its global car sales decreased by almost 17 percent year-over-year to 731,300. At least the fourth quarter was positive at 186,700 units (up 5 percent). In terms of electrification, things are tight as well. After more...
US News and World Report
India's Maharashtra Enters $2.5 Billion Partnership for EV Battery-Swapping Stations
(Reuters) - India's Maharashtra has entered a $2.5 billion partnership with Taiwan's Gogoro Inc and a local automotive systems supplier to build electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping and charging stations in the state, the parties said on Tuesday. The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint...
Startup Britishvolt calls in administrators in blow to UK's EV battery hopes
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britishvolt, the UK startup which struggled to raise funds for an major electric vehicle battery factory in northern England, filed for administration on Tuesday in a blow to the country's hopes of building a home-grown battery industry.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Carmaker Stellantis strikes nickel sulphate supply deal with Terrafame
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Finnish company Terrafame announced on Wednesday that they had struck a deal whereby Terrafame will supply Stellantis with nickel sulphate over a five-year period, starting from 2025 onwards.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
insideevs.com
Hybrid Or Electric Power: Toyota's Dilemma
Toyota is the world's largest automobile manufacturer by production and sales. Thanks to its commitment to quality and the efficiency of its factories around the world, this Japanese manufacturer is known in every single country. It has a strong presence on five continents through manufacturing factories and design centers. Much...
