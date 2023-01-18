Read full article on original website
BBC
Bristol's new e-scooter scheme will include road parking
A new e-scooter rental scheme will see parking spaces moved from pavements onto marked areas on roads. Bristol City Council is planning to address issues surrounding "parking and rider behaviour" with e-scooters by moving where they are parked. Since October 2020, Voi has operated rentable e-scooters as part of a...
BBC
Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street. Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis. The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday...
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Office plan for former John Lewis store
Birmingham's former flagship John Lewis store at Grand Central could be transformed into a new office space for up to 2,000 workers. The four-storey development, called Drum, would also include a gym, food market, bar and restaurant. Plans have been submitted and if approval is granted, work will start later...
BBC
Concern at decline of West Midlands children's centres
More than half of council-run children's centres the West Midlands have closed in the past decade, figures reveal. Some shut completely while others have seen services reduced or been repurposed by schools, private nurseries or charities. For families who use the Lakeside Children's Centre in Erdington they told me it...
BBC
Campaign to save Bristol primary school from closure likely lost
An award-winning primary school is set to shut despite a petition backed by nearly 1,700 people to keep it open. Bristol City Council is expected to close St Barnabas Primary School, in Montpelier, in August after a steady drop in pupil numbers. But parents are worried there will not be...
BBC
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
BBC
Hambleton Council: Solar farm rejected over impact to 'finest view'
Plans for a 200-acre solar farm in North Yorkshire have been rejected after councillors were told it would ruin "England's finest view". Lightrock Power and Econergy wanted to build the farm near Husthwaite to provide power for about 10,000 homes. Objections were based on its closeness to the North York...
BBC
Inquiry to be held after homes plan refused in Somerset village of Oakhill
A planning inquiry will be held to determine the fate of 26 homes after permission was refused. Persimmon Homes South West and the Johnstone Land Company Ltd applied in December 2020 to build the houses in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet. Mendip District Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans in...
BBC
Coventry Council told to compensate mum over protection plan
A council was told to pay compensation and apologise for distress caused to a mother after her children were wrongly placed on a child protection plan on grounds of neglect. The unnamed mum asked the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) to investigate Coventry City Council's decision-making. The watchdog...
BBC
West bus passengers face 42 routes being axed in funding row
Bus passengers in the west of England face further cuts to public transport with up to 42 routes facing the axe. From April, 60% of the region's 69 publicly-subsidised services will no longer be funded and most likely withdrawn. The cuts were signed off by the West of England combined...
The full list of Halifax and Lloyds branches set to close
Lloyds and Halifax have become the latest to announce a series of bank branch closures across England and Wales.Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both high street banks, is to close 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds branches between April and June this year.It adds to 64 closures that have been announced since the beginning of the year, with Barclays and TSB saying they will shut 24 sites between them.Below is the full list of Halifax and Lloyds branches set to close in the coming months.LloydsNorbury – London Road – April 19Pontefract – Ropergate – April 20Beckenham – High Street –...
BBC
Sheffield: Ecclesfield Road closed following serious crash
A major Sheffield road has been closed following a collision involving an HGV. Ecclesfield Road has been shut at its junction with Fife Street, with several police cars and a forensic collision investigator in attendance. Emergency services have been on the scene since about 07:20 GMT and a large police...
BBC
Rhondda school pupils give own cash after school garden torched
Heartbroken pupils have been raising money to restore a school garden and bird hide wrecked by arsonists. The vandals caused about £20,000 worth of damage at Bodringallt Primary School in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Head teacher Sion Howells said many of the youngsters who enjoyed the site do not...
BBC
Public toilets: Abergavenny 'has unusually high number'
Residents in one Welsh town are benefiting from an "unusual" number of public toilets, it has been claimed. David Jones, the official who looks after public loos in Monmouthshire, said there were plenty available for Abergavenny's 13,000 or so people. He answered calls for a rethink of the closure of...
BBC
Somerset solar farm designed to power 10,000 homes approved
A solar farm designed to power up to 10,000 Somerset homes is to be built near protected countryside in Dorset. Elgin Energy has got permission to construct the solar farm in North Perrott, near Crewkerne. South Somerset District Council has approved the proposals, arguing the solar farm's impact can be...
BBC
Hundreds of jobs to go at Leamington Covid 'mega lab'
More than 600 jobs are set to go at the first Covid-19 testing "mega lab" to be set up in the UK. The Rosalind Franklin Laboratory opened in June 2021 in Leamington Spa and was the largest of its kind in the country. Up to 8.5 million tests were processed...
BBC
Sheffield Council gets police-style powers to crack down on road offences
A South Yorkshire council is to adopt police-style powers to enforce traffic rules. Sheffield City Council will be able to fine drivers who make illegal turns, ignore No Entry signs and drive in prohibited zones or yellow box areas. Councillors agreed to the plan and, in the first instance, will...
