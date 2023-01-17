ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BBC

The California storms were great for wine

For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Planned ‘Engagement Party’ With Man While Married to Woman

Two years into his mysterious marriage to a woman—and five years before they divorced—George Santos invited friends to celebrate his engagement to a man, The Daily Beast has learned.“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us!” Santos wrote in a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation.The invitation was shared with The Daily Beast by Santos’ old roommate, Greg Morey-Parker, and the boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, confirmed that the future congressman planned the celebration.At the time, Santos—who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The coming post-Feinstein cascade

Presented by Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. THE BUZZ: California’s congressional delegation could look dramatically different soon — and we’re not just talking about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The intensifying contest to succeed Feinstein would ripple far beyond the long-serving senator’s seat, cascading down California’s political...
CALIFORNIA STATE
svhsnow.com

Simi High Club Rush

Simi Valley High School’s second Club Rush will be taking place today, January 18th at lunch. Club Rush will be hosted in the main quad and is the perfect opportunity for students to get signed up to any club of their choosing.
SIMI VALLEY, CA

