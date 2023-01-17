Read full article on original website
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California
"A Room With A View" actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing on Friday while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles.
Passenger captures sphere hovering over Nevada sky
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness on a flight to Portland, OR, reported a large, bright sphere hovering in the sky at about noon on December 14, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging wife, kids off cliff is doctor in 'idyllic family'
Dharmesh A. Patel, accused of intentionally driving a Tesla carrying his wife and children off a 250-foot California cliff, is a radiologist who neighbors say led an "idyllic" family.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says
A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
A sexy Vegas circus paid $2.5 million in cash to buy a California town in the Mojave Desert and build a 'permanent Burning Man'
Spiegelworld bought Nipton, California (population: 25) last year, but it'll be a long road to turn the town into the "circus village" of its dreams.
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
sjvsun.com
McCarthy presses Biden to include Fresno Co. in emergency federal aid
Although Fresno County declared a state of emergency due to the intense storms, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently not slated to help out the region as part of its aid to California. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R–Bakersfield) is calling on the federal government to change course and help...
BBC
The California storms were great for wine
For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
George Santos Planned ‘Engagement Party’ With Man While Married to Woman
Two years into his mysterious marriage to a woman—and five years before they divorced—George Santos invited friends to celebrate his engagement to a man, The Daily Beast has learned.“Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us!” Santos wrote in a 2014 Facebook “engagement dinner” invitation.The invitation was shared with The Daily Beast by Santos’ old roommate, Greg Morey-Parker, and the boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, confirmed that the future congressman planned the celebration.At the time, Santos—who...
POLITICO
The coming post-Feinstein cascade
Presented by Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment. THE BUZZ: California’s congressional delegation could look dramatically different soon — and we’re not just talking about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The intensifying contest to succeed Feinstein would ripple far beyond the long-serving senator’s seat, cascading down California’s political...
svhsnow.com
Simi High Club Rush
Simi Valley High School’s second Club Rush will be taking place today, January 18th at lunch. Club Rush will be hosted in the main quad and is the perfect opportunity for students to get signed up to any club of their choosing.
Kamala Harris visits L.A. stormwater project in wake of record-setting rains
The vice president visited a Los Angeles-area groundwater system, which is among projects that aim to improve drought resiliency in the face of climate change.
