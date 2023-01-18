ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
CNBC

Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Fortune

Inflation has slowed–but high prices are here to stay. Here’s why the next rate hike should be the Fed’s last

The latest consumer report from the Department of Labor showed the inflation rate fell from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. On Jan 12, the Bureau of Labour and Statistics announced that U.S. Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, another sign that price pressures are diminishing amid the Federal Reserve’s campaign to tighten monetary policy.
US News and World Report

Wholesale Inflation Drops Much More Than Expected in December; Retail Sales Drop 1.1%

Wholesale prices fell sharply in December, further evidence that inflation is moving away from the elevated levels seen last summer, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. Overall prices were down 0.5%, far more than the 0.1% forecast. The drop was driven by a 7.9% decline in the price...
WOWK

December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a worse-than-expected 1.1% in December, following a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls more than expected in December in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 6.2% for the year ending in December, according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 7.1% the month before, lower than what forecasters expected. Looking at the past several months, it appears...
KYMA News 11

Wholesale prices fell sharply in December

Prices for wholesale goods and services fell sharply in December, providing another sign that inflation, while still high, is beginning to ease. The post Wholesale prices fell sharply in December appeared first on KYMA.
The Independent

Inflation set to ease back further thanks to steep fall in fuel prices

Falling fuel prices are expected to have helped UK inflation ease back again last month as Wednesday’s official figures are set to offer further signs that the peak of the cost of living crisis has passed.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is set to show the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation falling to 10.5% last month from 10.7% in November, according to most economists.It is thought that sharp drops in the prices at petrol pumps is behind the expected decline, which would mark the second month in a row that the rate of inflation has dropped back.CPI has...

