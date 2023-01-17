Read full article on original website
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
The Media's Refusal to Be Honest About Climate Change Is a Threat to Democracy | Opinion
Is there any doubt that the Earth is warming due to human causes, resulting in more extreme weather of the sort we've been experiencing on the West Coast?
Climate Activism Isn't About the Planet. It's About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie | Opinion
One would assume that journalists who pride themselves on speaking truth to power would object to talking money from billionaires to promote their interests.
‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says MLK Actually Dreamed of Reparations for Black Americans: ‘People Misinterpret His Legacy’ (Video)
“He was deeply invested in economic equality,” Hostin said. While reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin highlighted King’s push for reparations for Black Americans. “I think that we have a long way to...
The World According to George Carlin
Comedians have always been the eyes and ears of society. They look, observe the lunatics and averages Joes alike and turn their observations into commentary that makes us laugh as we realize the joke is on us.
Opinion: On Being Single and Searching
I’m not sure why every conversation I have about being single is loaded with so many assumptions. There’s an assumption that I’m lonely. There’s the assumption that I should be looking for my soulmate. There’s the assumption that dating apps are the only way to date and that I want to be bombarded with dating and self-improvement advice. There’s the assumption that I need to be assured about my own qualities, my looks, and my dating prospects. It boggles the mind how many conclusions people draw based only on my relationship status.
Banned Books: Author Jerry Craft on telling stories all kids can identify with
This discussion with Jerry Craft is part of a series of interviews with — and essays by — authors who are finding their books being challenged and banned in the U.S. Cartoonist and children's book author Jerry Craft published the Newbery award-winning graphic novel New Kid in 2019. New Kid also won the Coretta Scott King Author Award and the Kirkus Prize.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
Religion, America, and Culture. With Jonathan Merritt
Jonathan writes for the Atlantic and the USA Today. He grew up in Snellville, Georgia where his father was the President of the Southern Baptist Convention. He’s an alumnus of Liberty University as well as a Southern Baptist seminary. https://www.thepodcastpark.com/the-ben-burnett-show/
