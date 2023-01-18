Read full article on original website
Related
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
crowdfundinsider.com
Chronosphere, a Cloud-Native Observability Platform, Raises $115M Series C at $1.6B Valuation
Chronosphere, the cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, has raised an additional $115 million Series C funding. New investors “include GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Geodesic Capital, bringing Chronosphere’s total funding to $343 million, and increasing...
thefastmode.com
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
CrowdStrike Analyst Initiates Coverage, Says Company Has 'Best-In-Class Endpoint Security Capabilities'
Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD Wednesday, saying the company offers best-in-class endpoint security capabilities. Analyst's Bullish Take: Keith Bachman at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Crowdstrike with an Outperform rating, and a $120 price target. “We believe that CrowdStrike offers best-in-class endpoint security...
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
ATP launches new features to Flightdocs Operations platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- ATP, the leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is launching a new suite of features to its aviation software platform Flightdocs Operations as part of the new product showcase during the NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatcher Conference January 24 – 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005780/en/ Desktop and mobile view of Flightdocs Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
Abacus Group snaps up cybersecurity firms Gotham Security and GoVanguard
Abacus Group, an IT services provider for alternative investment firms, has acquired cybersecurity company Gotham Security along with its parent company, GoVanguard, for an undisclosed sum. The new business will be known as Gotham Security and will be a subsidiary of Abacus Group but will continue to operate independently. Gotham...
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
solarindustrymag.com
Enerflo Platform Integrates EagleView TrueDesign PV Solutions for Installers
Enerflo, a sales and install software platform for residential solar installers, EPCs and sales dealers, is offering EagleView TrueDesign photovoltaic design solutions for pre- and post-sale through the Enerflo Platform. Through a tech integration, Enerflo partners will be able to utilize EagleView TrueDesign to create install-ready accuracy at the pre-sale...
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
TechCrunch
Trunk extends its developer toolkit with CI analytics
Founded in 2021 by a group of former Uber engineers, Trunk already offers Trunk Check, a tool for checking code quality, and Trunk Merge, a service that orchestrates merging pull requests. With CI Analytics, it’s now expanding this feature set with another tool that tries to help developers work more efficiently.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
Comments / 0