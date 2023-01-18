Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC
Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.
BBC
Jarell Quansah: Bristol Rovers sign Liverpool defender on loan
Liverpool's England Under-19 centre-back Jarell Quansah has joined Bristol Rovers on loan. The 19-year-old has played four games in the EFL Trophy for Liverpool's academy and will move to the League One side until the end of the season. Quansah has yet to play a first-team game for Liverpool but...
BBC
Leeds United v Brentford: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch. Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks. Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a...
Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress
Sunderland told they may have to be very patient before securing Premier League return.
Arsenal ‘plan Declan Rice move’ to beat Chelsea for West Ham midfielder
What the papers sayWest Ham could receive an offer from Arsenal for their midfielder Declan Rice, report the Mail. The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea but the Gunners could move in the summer. The report comes after Mikel Arteta recently saw Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22, opt to join Chelsea instead of them.West Ham have made an offer for Aston Villa striker Danny Ings, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 30-year-old is his club’s top scorer so far this season and is rated at around £15million.The same newspaper says Hammers boss David Moyes, 59, is under threat if the team...
BBC
Wolves agree to sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham to sign defender Craig Dawson from the London club. The 32-year-old had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves last Saturday by manager David Moyes. Dawson, whose last game for...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal sign Leandro Trossard after Danny Ings joins West Ham
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard after they were pipped to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk by Chelsea. The 28-year-old forward has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and looked likely to leave the Seagulls during this transfer window with Arsenal keen to boost their forward line. Trossard is an adaptable player and would provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings as well as Martin Odegaard through the middle as the Gunners chase down a first Premier League title since 2004. Up in the North East,...
Arsenal sign Trossard and close on Kiwior, West Ham land Ings: football news – live
Join David Tindall for all the latest news and updates as we head into another weekend of football action
SB Nation
Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
BBC
Noni Madueke: Chelsea close to signing winger from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea are close to signing 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven. He was flying to London on Thursday night to complete a move worth around 35m euros (£30.7m). Madueke will be Chelsea's sixth signing of the transfer window following deals for Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Joao Felix on loan.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma
Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
BBC
John Mousinho: Portsmouth appoint Oxford United player-coach as head coach
Portsmouth have appointed Oxford United player-coach John Mousinho as their new head coach on a "long-term contract". It is the 36-year-old's first managerial role since gaining his pro licence last year. The appointment comes after Portsmouth sacked former head coach Danny Cowley on 2 January following a run of nine...
BBC
Coventry City: Doug King prioritises Sky Blues future at CBS Arena
New Coventry City majority shareholder Doug King says his number one priority is securing the Championship club's future at their rented CBS Arena home. Speaking at his first date with the media since officially securing his 85% share in the club, he admitted the need for a new rental agreement with ground owners Frasers Group.
Yardbarker
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
BBC
Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round
Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
