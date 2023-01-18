Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming
Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 Boosts Enterprise Data Resilience
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005331/en/ Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 is now available! (Graphic: Business Wire)
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
gamblingnews.com
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
salestechstar.com
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
salestechstar.com
xTuple Announces General Availability of xT Sales Cloud CRM for Manufacturers
XTuple, a CAI Software company, announced general availability of xT Sales, the first cloud-based CRM solution designed for manufacturing and distributors that want to empower their sales team, increase sales, and improve customer service. xT Sales simplifies pre-sale and customer relationship management into a single, intuitive application that delivers real-time...
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
L’Oréal’s Latest Innovation To Help Those With Limited Hand And Arm Mobility Apply Lipstick
L'Oréal debuted the innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.
Snorkel AI Heads Into 2023 With Record Momentum and Growth
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today announced record 2022 business momentum, led by triple-digit customer growth. New customer additions included BNY Mellon, Black Swan Data, Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), and Pixability. Snorkel AI also added five out of the top ten US banks to its customer portfolio and expanded its roster to include a number of government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across financial services, insurance, pharma and healthcare, manufacturing and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005384/en/ Snorkel AI Heads Into 2023 With Record Momentum and Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Dry-cleaning robotics startup Presso pulls in another $8M
Around that time, the film industry was looking for a quick, safe and efficient way to clean wardrobes at the height of the pandemic, and as it happens, Presso’s hometown of Atlanta is among the top two or three filming locations in the U.S. Ultimately, however, that partnership would prove short-lived.
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
infomeddnews.com
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema srl Announce Strategic Partnership
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with THEMA, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company focused on medical and IVD devices. The goal of this strategic partnership...
