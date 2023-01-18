Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
KIMA TV
Washington State Patrol car struck from behind on I-82 in Sunnyside, trooper in ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in the ER after his car was struck from behind on westbound I-82 in Sunnyside Thursday morning. Trooper C. Thorson tweeted around 7:45 a.m. photos of the car with significant damage to the back of it. He says the trooper...
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Edison Street overpass on SR 240 cleared, traffic still delayed
KENNEWICK, Wash. — 5:05 p.m. The scene on the overpass on Edison Street has been cleared. However, traffic on the westbound side of 240 in Kennewick is still at stop and go level. If you have an alternate way to get home, it is advised you take that route as the traffic may not clear immediately.
FOX 11 and 41
Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news update January 19: WSP Trooper in crash near Sunnyside, Alec Baldwin charged in movie set shooting, items from Kohberger's apartment being tested and more
A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled to the side of the road on I82 near Sunnyside was crashed into from behind. The Trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting on his movie set and items recovered from Brian Kohberger's Pullman apartment are being tested for forensics.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly crash in Walla Walla County under investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16. The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
FOX 11 and 41
Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
FOX 11 and 41
One critical after shooting in Prosser, police searching for suspect
PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lee Rd and Max Benitez Rd around 4:46 p.m. on January 18. Officers arrived on scene to find that the victim, a 32-year-old Grandview man had been transported to the hospital in a private car. He is reportedly in critical condition.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man is charged with mail theft
KENNEWICK – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony mail theft after officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for suspicious circumstances. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Christopher Michael A. Cook, 29, was reportedly taking mail out of multiple mailboxes...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police looking for suspected shooter
PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD arrests suspect for felony mail theft
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to the 4100 block of West 4th Ave for reports of suspicious circumstances. Officers contacted a suspect with 45 pieces of mail from multiple addresses in their possession. An initial investigation indicated that the suspect had been taking mail out of mailboxes. Probable cause was...
