Burbank, WA

nbcrightnow.com

One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park

PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Morning news update January 19: WSP Trooper in crash near Sunnyside, Alec Baldwin charged in movie set shooting, items from Kohberger's apartment being tested and more

A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled to the side of the road on I82 near Sunnyside was crashed into from behind. The Trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting on his movie set and items recovered from Brian Kohberger's Pullman apartment are being tested for forensics.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run

Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
98.3 The KEY

Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly crash in Walla Walla County under investigation

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16. The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One critical after shooting in Prosser, police searching for suspect

PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lee Rd and Max Benitez Rd around 4:46 p.m. on January 18. Officers arrived on scene to find that the victim, a 32-year-old Grandview man had been transported to the hospital in a private car. He is reportedly in critical condition.
PROSSER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man is charged with mail theft

KENNEWICK – A man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with felony mail theft after officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of West Third Avenue for suspicious circumstances. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Christopher Michael A. Cook, 29, was reportedly taking mail out of multiple mailboxes...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases

The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police looking for suspected shooter

PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD arrests suspect for felony mail theft

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to the 4100 block of West 4th Ave for reports of suspicious circumstances. Officers contacted a suspect with 45 pieces of mail from multiple addresses in their possession. An initial investigation indicated that the suspect had been taking mail out of mailboxes. Probable cause was...
KENNEWICK, WA

