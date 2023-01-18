Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Intuit (INTU) Ups Quickbooks Business Network's Availability
INTU - Free Report) recently announced that it has increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. This move will enable eligible QuickBooks Online customers based in the United States to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business (B2B) network to accelerate B2B payments, leverage automation for simplification and streamlining administrative tasks and get access to better collaboration and connection possibilities.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
Zacks.com
AT&T (T) Partners Northrop Grumman for Key 5G Defense Service
T - Free Report) collaborated with Northrop Grumman Corporation (. NOC - Free Report) and Fujitsu to design new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force. To transmit intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data and video, radios were used in conjunction with AT&T's private 5G network, Northrop Grumman's tactical data links and Fujitsu's Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) at the demonstration.
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
Zacks.com
Is Allot (ALLT) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
ALLT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question. Allot Communications is one of 344 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
informedinfrastructure.com
EIPGRID and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Secure Virtual Power Plant Platform
SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO – Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and Korea’s EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management, today announced a partnership that will deliver a highly secure, efficient digital energy platform, which provides trusted distributed energy resource management (DERM) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to energy companies and end users around the world. These technologies will be useful to help alleviate the worst energy crisis in decades.
Zacks.com
Service Corporation (SCI) Gains on Expansion, Hurt by Cost Woes
SCI - Free Report) ) looks well placed, thanks to its focus on expansion. Also, at its third-quarter earnings call, management stated that the number of funeral services performed is trending better than expectations. Cemetery preneed sales production remains strong too. However, lower atneed revenues in the Cemetery segment are...
salestechstar.com
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
salestechstar.com
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Helps Guitar Center Tune its Business for Increased Customer Demand
The world’s largest musical instrument retailer to improve performance by more than 30 percent and over 40 percent in data platform savings by moving its core systems to Exadata Database Service on OCI. Guitar Center, the world’s largest musical instrument retailer, has moved to Oracle Exadata Database Service on...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
thefastmode.com
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
Zacks.com
Essential Utilities (WTRG) Unveils 2023 & Long-Term Guidance
WTRG - Free Report) recently announced its long-term guidance, increasing its 3- year capital investment by $100 million annually from the current plan. WTRG also initiated its 2023 earnings guidance and maintained its 2022 earnings expectation. The company expects its earnings per share to increase through 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 to 7%, based off the company’s 2022 guidance range of $1.75-$1.80 earnings per share.
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRL) to Develop RNA-based Therapy With New Pact
CRL - Free Report) recently announced viral vector contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) partnership with Rznomics. Charles River’s viral vector CDMO experience will be utilized by Rznomics to begin clinical development of its RNA-based anticancer gene therapy in liver cancer patients. The latest partnership will fortify...
gamblingnews.com
Mobinc CEO Sergei Belikov: Next steps for Artificial Intelligence in iGaming
Disclaimer: The following text is contributed by Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The need for technological advancement is clear and artificial intelligence, in which software is programmed to perform human tasks, is one of the most promising solutions, writes Mobinc CEO, Sergei Belikov. The Evolution of AI in iGaming. Recent years...
Zacks.com
3 Wireless Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Rollout, Cloud Transition
MSI - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (. JNPR - Free Report) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (. CMTL - Free Report) are likely to benefit from the increasing demand for state-of-the-art wireless products with a vast proliferation of IoT, fiber densification and a gradual shift to cloud services. Industry...
