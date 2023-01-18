INTU - Free Report) recently announced that it has increased the availability of its QuickBooks Business Network solution among millions of small and mid-market businesses in the United States. This move will enable eligible QuickBooks Online customers based in the United States to easily connect with each other in the business-to-business (B2B) network to accelerate B2B payments, leverage automation for simplification and streamlining administrative tasks and get access to better collaboration and connection possibilities.

7 HOURS AGO