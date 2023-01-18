ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
LEBANON, OR
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
OREGON STATE

