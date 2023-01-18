Read full article on original website
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden prepares for Lunar New Year celebration
PORTLAND, Ore. — The "Year of the Rabbit" starts this coming Sunday, and the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland is getting ready for its Lunar New Year celebration. Staff and volunteers put up red lanterns and large lantern sculptures of a dragon and a phoenix last week. They'll...
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
Housing, homelessness top of mind for Oregon lawmakers as 2023 session gets underway
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are hoping to address many of the major issues facing the state as the 2023 Legislative Session gets underway Tuesday with a new leader at the helm in Salem. It's the first in-person session since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this...
FBI Portland seeks suspect ID in reproductive health center arsons, offers $25K reward
PORTLAND, Ore. — FBI Portland is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in arson incidents at three reproductive health centers. Additionally, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000. The FBI says an arson attack and vandalism took place on July 6, 2022, at...
Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
