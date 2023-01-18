Nobel winner Maria Ressa and her online news outlet are cleared of tax evasion

Read full article on original website
Related
Nobel winner Maria Ressa, Rappler, cleared of tax evasion charges: ‘Truth wins’
Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her news organisation Rappler Holdings Corporation have been acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges, in a victory for human rights and freedom of the press in the South Asian country.Ressa, 59, who was awarded the Nobel Prize alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, heads Rappler, which gained prominence for its critical reporting of former president Rodrigo Duterte and its draconian war on drugs.The slew of legal cases against her is touted to be the former president's bid to muzzle critical reporting. The state revenue agency had accused Rappler,...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced her intent to step down in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus in the seaside town of Napier, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called for a general election on Oct. 14.
msn.com
Court proceedings reveal MBS paid Trump “millions in the past two years”: Human rights group
A human rights organization founded by slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi is calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump's business deals with a controversial golf company owned by the Saudi Arabian government and controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. Nonprofit Democracy for the...
The State Department launches a new way for ordinary Americans to resettle refugees
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to sponsor refugees from abroad and help them resettle in the U.S. The private sponsorship program announced today, known as Welcome Corps, could mark a significant shift in how refugee resettlement in...
ByteDance Inquiry Finds Employees Obtained User Data of 2 Journalists
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) questions Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s chief operating officer, at a hearing in Washington on Sept. 14, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, said on Thursday that an internal investigation found that employees had inappropriately obtained the data of U.S. TikTok users, including that of two reporters.
U.S. hits its debt limit and now risks defaulting on its bills
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to Congress on Thursday, said the U.S. has reached its debt limit, and has begun resorting to "extraordinary measures" so the government can continue paying its bills. Yellen had already previously warned the U.S. would reach its debt limit on Thursday but had...
A guide to 9 global buzzwords for 2023, from 'polycrisis' to 'zero-dose children'
We're having a polycrisis. The pandemic has resulted in too many zero-dose children. Charities are not always succeeding in tarmac-to-arm. These are a few of the global buzzwords you're probably going to be hearing as 2023 kicks off. Sometimes buzzwords are easy to understand. It's not that hard to figure out that a polycrisis is worse than a monocrisis.
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?
The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
No issue with crypto in India if laws are followed - minister
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's junior IT minister on Thursday said there was no issue with cryptocurrencies in India if all laws are followed, in remarks that contradicted the central bank's view advising investors to stay away from crypto.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0