Nobel winner Maria Ressa and her online news outlet are cleared of tax evasion

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
The Independent

Nobel winner Maria Ressa, Rappler, cleared of tax evasion charges: ‘Truth wins’

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her news organisation Rappler Holdings Corporation have been acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges, in a victory for human rights and freedom of the press in the South Asian country.Ressa, 59, who was awarded the Nobel Prize alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, heads Rappler, which gained prominence for its critical reporting of former president Rodrigo Duterte and its draconian war on drugs.The slew of legal cases against her is touted to be the former president's bid to muzzle critical reporting. The state revenue agency had accused Rappler,...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced her intent to step down in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus in the seaside town of Napier, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called for a general election on Oct. 14.
ByteDance Inquiry Finds Employees Obtained User Data of 2 Journalists

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) questions Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s chief operating officer, at a hearing in Washington on Sept. 14, 2022. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, said on Thursday that an internal investigation found that employees had inappropriately obtained the data of U.S. TikTok users, including that of two reporters.
A guide to 9 global buzzwords for 2023, from 'polycrisis' to 'zero-dose children'

We're having a polycrisis. The pandemic has resulted in too many zero-dose children. Charities are not always succeeding in tarmac-to-arm. These are a few of the global buzzwords you're probably going to be hearing as 2023 kicks off. Sometimes buzzwords are easy to understand. It's not that hard to figure out that a polycrisis is worse than a monocrisis.
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?

The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
No issue with crypto in India if laws are followed - minister

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's junior IT minister on Thursday said there was no issue with cryptocurrencies in India if all laws are followed, in remarks that contradicted the central bank's view advising investors to stay away from crypto.
