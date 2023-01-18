Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Related
Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
sfstandard.com
SF Home Raids for High-Value Jewelry Are on the Rise, Police Chief Says
San Francisco thieves are raiding residential homes for expensive jewelry, clothes and large amounts of cash, Police Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission Wednesday. During his report, Scott described two residential burglaries each totaling over $100,000 in losses. “The trend being high-end, high-value merchandise is apparently being sought after,”...
SFist
Marina Residents Sound Off With Crime Complaints at Raucous Town Hall
Just one day after an alleged 17-car break-in spree in the Marina, riled up residents were itching for a fight at a Tuesday night town hall meeting, and gave plenty of grief to Supervisor Stefani, DA Jenkins, and SFPD Chief Bill Scott. On Tuesday we mentioned a 17-car break-in spree...
climaterwc.com
Move in day approaches at former Redwood City hotel that will now house formerly homeless
A former Redwood City hotel that has transitioned into housing for the formerly homeless will welcome 51 new residents in late February or early March, according to the San Mateo County Department of Housing. San Mateo County acquired and renovated the former Comfort Inn & Suites hotel at 1818 El...
SF gallery owner filmed spraying unhoused person with hose arrested, charged with misdemeanor
The San Francisco art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down an unhoused person last week has been arrested, according to police
Car vandals strike San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, 23 cars damaged
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Cow Hollow residents were dismayed to discover that someone vandalized nearly two dozen cars in their San Francisco neighborhood overnight. “Shattering news in our quiet Cow Hollow neighborhood! 23 cars were vandalized,” one neighbor told KRON4. One or more vandals targeted cars that were parked on Filbert, Webster, Pierce, and Union streets late […]
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors hear gunshots along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning temporarily asked the public to avoid a portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity" after gunfire was heard. Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. at 3575 Geary Boulevard near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the...
Marin Co. bike thieves using sophisticated means to steal high-end bicycles
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Residential burglaries in Marin County targeting high-end bicycles are increasing and getting more sophisticated, according to Central Marin Police. There has been a rise in high-end bikes being stolen from residential garages, according to an alert sent out from the police. There have been 10 reported cases of such thefts […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave
Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on administrative leave, Mayor Sheng Thao and City Administrator Ed Reiskin said late Thursday. The move to place Armstrong on administrative leave comes after city officials reviewed reports issued by an independent law firm investigating alleged misconduct by OPD personnel as well as the department's investigation into the misconduct.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
Referring to themselves as the 'poverty pocket' of Atherton, some residents facing upzoning threaten legal action
Wearing red shirts saying "#Not Going Anywhere," Atherton residents who live along El Camino Real told the Atherton City Council on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that they were surprised to be targeted in the town's housing element draft. The council voted 4-1 last week, with Rick DeGolia opposed, to rezone 17...
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said one man was arrested Wednesday for an attempted stabbing homicide on Jan. 10 that left a victim in critical condition. Danis Valle Miranda, 28, from Watsonville, was arrested in his vehicle on Water Street and Magnolia Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested the suspect, The post Man arrested in Santa Cruz for attempted homicide stabbing appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case
There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
Palo Alto sandwich shop robbed of cash before closing time, suspect sought
PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for a man suspected in the strong-arm robbery of a sandwich shop just before closing time Monday night.Shortly before 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the Subway at 3962 Middlefield Road in the Charleston Shopping Center on reports of a robbery.According to investigators, an employee was reconciling the cash register at the end of her shift when the suspect entered. The suspect, who was not armed, greeted the victim in Spanish and demanded all the money from the register.Police said the suspect went behind the register and took the cash before running out of the shop. He was last seen heading southbound on Middlefield Road on foot.The victim, only identified as a woman in her 40s, was not physically injured.Police described the suspect as a man about 45-years-old, standing about 6' tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black and red jacket, along with dark-colored pants.Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Palo Alto Police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be given anonymously by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984.
Comments / 0