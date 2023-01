Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa

Alex Karaban has endured somewhat of a baptism under fire during his first season on the court for the UConn men’s basketball team.

The 6-foot-8 redshirt freshman forward has started the last 18 games for the 15th-ranked Huskies after teammate Samson Johnson suffered an injury following the season opener.

Karaban has quickly figured out that the college game is a whole different animal than high school.