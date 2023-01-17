Read full article on original website
delishably.com
Orange Crepe Cake With Quince Whipped Cream Recipe
Have you ever found yourself suddenly in possession of around a score of delicious French orange-scented crepes with enough alcohol used in their cooking to be illegal in quite a few dry counties in the U.S.? No? Well, follow this recipe for just such a delightful quandary!. Crepes are one...
delishably.com
Spaghetti all’Assassina With Tapenade Recipe
Spaghetti all’assassina, or assassin’s spaghetti, comes from southern Italy and consists of spaghetti in spicy tomato sauce. The pasta is cooked in the tomato sauce, which has been quite watered down, rather similar to a risotto. Cooking spaghetti in its sauce instead of in boiling water? It sounds...
