Orange Crepe Cake With Quince Whipped Cream Recipe

Have you ever found yourself suddenly in possession of around a score of delicious French orange-scented crepes with enough alcohol used in their cooking to be illegal in quite a few dry counties in the U.S.? No? Well, follow this recipe for just such a delightful quandary!. Crepes are one...
Spaghetti all’Assassina With Tapenade Recipe

Spaghetti all’assassina, or assassin’s spaghetti, comes from southern Italy and consists of spaghetti in spicy tomato sauce. The pasta is cooked in the tomato sauce, which has been quite watered down, rather similar to a risotto. Cooking spaghetti in its sauce instead of in boiling water? It sounds...

