New York City, NY

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life

If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos

More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company focused on retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
BALTIMORE, MD
housebeautiful.com

Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist

This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
In Style

Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
sneakernews.com

Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles

The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
Boston

It’s beginning to look like spring in this Back Bay brownstone

Fun interior colors herald a time of renewal and warmer weather in listing on market for $3.37 million. With 10-foot ceilings, a seafoam green kitchen, and a library, this Back Bay town house is perfect for a dinner party or a day in the (home) office. Unit 1 at 321...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
domino

Editor-Approved Super Bowl Serveware, None of Which Is Shaped Like a Football

Whether you’re all about football or just in it for the halftime show, one thing that’s hard to disagree on is a good Super Bowl spread. And the truth is, most Domino editors would be stoked to be in the presence of flaky pigs in a blanket, jacked-up nachos, and platters of crispy wings. So we’re saying it here first: Hosting a Super Bowl hang is the easiest excuse to throw a party and show off your impressive entertaining skills—and your remarkable collection of the best chips and dip bowls.
domino

We Went Down a Rabbit Hole in Search of the Best Amazon Kids’ Products

Amazon is a polarizing place—hate it or love it, there are good deals to be had. Our best advice for navigating it, as people who look at products all day long, is to pay attention to three things: materials, reviews, and good old-fashioned word of mouth. This extends to the best Amazon kids’ products (insert searching for needles in a haystack trope here). The reason boils down to quantity over quality. It’s not that hidden gems in the kids’ category don’t exist on the behemoth e-tailer, it’s just that they’re obscured by the sheer amount of, well, junky stuff.

