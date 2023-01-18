Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life
If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
livingetc.com
Are white walls still in style for 2023? How to rework this ‘vanilla’ palette for now, according to designers
It’s been the failsafe shade for years, but are white walls still in style for 2023? It seems impossible that this timeless color could fall out of favor, but with the rising popularity of dark, moody interiors, color blocking, and now color drenching – a trend we're still loving – could it be that white walls are over?
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
mansionglobal.com
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company focused on retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
housebeautiful.com
Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist
This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
HGTV Star Christina Hall Makes The Case For Luxury Vinyl Flooring Over Traditional Wood
HGTV personality Christina Hall makes a compelling argument for why luxury vinyl flooring will be a better addition to your home than traditional hardwood.
In Style
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
It’s beginning to look like spring in this Back Bay brownstone
Fun interior colors herald a time of renewal and warmer weather in listing on market for $3.37 million. With 10-foot ceilings, a seafoam green kitchen, and a library, this Back Bay town house is perfect for a dinner party or a day in the (home) office. Unit 1 at 321...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Sitting Outside a House Gets Help, Days Later Her Littermates Show Up in the Same Place
A kitten sitting outside a house got help. Days later, her littermates showed up in the same place. A resident from Tampa, FL noticed a litter of kittens outside her house a few months ago. They would come and go as a clowder, but at the sight of people, they would run and hide.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
domino
Editor-Approved Super Bowl Serveware, None of Which Is Shaped Like a Football
Whether you’re all about football or just in it for the halftime show, one thing that’s hard to disagree on is a good Super Bowl spread. And the truth is, most Domino editors would be stoked to be in the presence of flaky pigs in a blanket, jacked-up nachos, and platters of crispy wings. So we’re saying it here first: Hosting a Super Bowl hang is the easiest excuse to throw a party and show off your impressive entertaining skills—and your remarkable collection of the best chips and dip bowls.
domino
We Went Down a Rabbit Hole in Search of the Best Amazon Kids’ Products
Amazon is a polarizing place—hate it or love it, there are good deals to be had. Our best advice for navigating it, as people who look at products all day long, is to pay attention to three things: materials, reviews, and good old-fashioned word of mouth. This extends to the best Amazon kids’ products (insert searching for needles in a haystack trope here). The reason boils down to quantity over quality. It’s not that hidden gems in the kids’ category don’t exist on the behemoth e-tailer, it’s just that they’re obscured by the sheer amount of, well, junky stuff.
