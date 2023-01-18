Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
KEYT
Oxnard stays undefeated in Channel League in boys basketball
OXNARD, Calif. - The Yellowjackets broke open a tight game in the 3rd quarter and pulled away to dominate San Marcos 78-48 to stay undefeated in the Channel League. Dominik Contreras scored a game-high 22 points wile Reese Widerburg added 18 as Oxnard moved to 19-2 on the year and 7-0 in league.
calcoastnews.com
Woman leads officers on chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over. She fled northbound into San Luis Obispo County.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
KEYT
Dredging starts next week as $2-million in storm repairs are now underway at the Santa Barbara waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even before the rain storms that hit last week, it was the January 5th weather system and ocean surges that exploded into the Santa Barbara harbor and coastline to start a series of emergency issues. Santa Barbara Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire spoke prior to a presentation...
Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd
A eucalyptus tree fell on Carrillo Blvd, early Wednesday morning The post Eucalyptus tree falls on Carrillo Blvd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Road fallen away near Ojai
More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Ventura farmers left reeling after series of destructive storms drench Southland
After a series of powerful winter storms drenched the Southland over recent weeks, Ventura County farmers are left reeling from the damage left behind. With more than 100,000 acres of irrigated lands and over 2,000 farming and ranching operations, Ventura County agriculture is a vital part of the nation's food supply chain. Now, those farmers are left with flooded fields, ruined fruit and tons of broken citrus trees. Naturally, growers want the rain as it feeds their crops with all the necessary nutrients, but like the idiom goes — too much of a good thing is a bad thing. Hayden McIntyre is one...
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Camarillo man charged in the shooting death of colleague
According to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, was charged with intentionally murdering Jose Velasquez.
Watch Vandenberg loudly launch first SpaceX rocket of 2023 after multiple delays
The rocket launch could be heard in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
syvnews.com
IRS extends tax deadline for Santa Barbara, SLO, Ventura counties in wake of storms
The Internal Revenue Service is granting a one-month tax filing extension to residents and business operators in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties in response to severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides affecting the state. Dozens of areas — including the Central Coast — have been designated as...
Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public
Nojoqui Falls Park is closed to the public due to unconfirmed reports of storm damage. The post Nojoqui Falls Park closed to public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Comments / 0