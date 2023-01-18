ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KEYT

Oxnard stays undefeated in Channel League in boys basketball

OXNARD, Calif. - The Yellowjackets broke open a tight game in the 3rd quarter and pulled away to dominate San Marcos 78-48 to stay undefeated in the Channel League. Dominik Contreras scored a game-high 22 points wile Reese Widerburg added 18 as Oxnard moved to 19-2 on the year and 7-0 in league.
OXNARD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Woman leads officers on chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande

A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over. She fled northbound into San Luis Obispo County.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Road fallen away near Ojai

More storms coming through Southern California have washed part of a road near Ojai into the water. A driver had to stop when they noticed the road in front of them just wasn't there.
OJAI, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ventura farmers left reeling after series of destructive storms drench Southland

After a series of powerful winter storms drenched the Southland over recent weeks, Ventura County farmers are left reeling from the damage left behind. With more than 100,000 acres of irrigated lands and over 2,000 farming and ranching operations, Ventura County agriculture is a vital part of the nation's food supply chain. Now, those farmers are left with flooded fields, ruined fruit and tons of broken citrus trees. Naturally, growers want the rain as it feeds their crops with all the necessary nutrients, but like the idiom goes — too much of a good thing is a bad thing. Hayden McIntyre is one...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

