After a series of powerful winter storms drenched the Southland over recent weeks, Ventura County farmers are left reeling from the damage left behind. With more than 100,000 acres of irrigated lands and over 2,000 farming and ranching operations, Ventura County agriculture is a vital part of the nation's food supply chain. Now, those farmers are left with flooded fields, ruined fruit and tons of broken citrus trees. Naturally, growers want the rain as it feeds their crops with all the necessary nutrients, but like the idiom goes — too much of a good thing is a bad thing. Hayden McIntyre is one...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO