Don’t underestimate yourself

By Cassandra Tyndall

Here we are, at the midpoint of January and staring down the barrel of February already. Time seems to generate speed, so much so, it’s easy to lose a sense of traction or momentum. While it might be tempting to go even faster in order to keep up the pace, the opposite, in fact, is true. When time speeds up, it can be counter productive to match it. It results in spinning in circles, much like a dog spins round and round before getting comfy on his bed. Instead, challenge it to maintain a moderate to slow pace. The truth is, most people overestimate what they can achieve in a day, but under estimate what they can achieve in a year. There’s a method in the madness as far as the current sky vibe is concerned. It may appear that little progress is being made, but when you look back, you’ll be able to connect the dots and everything will make so much more sense. This week, even this month is about deciding which direction you want to head in prior to the sky vibe drastically shifting in just a couple of months.

