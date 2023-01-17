IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington High School head coaches John ‘Doc’ Gantz and Chet Parlavecchio were inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor in Edison. Gantz was the head coach of the baseball team for 25 years until his death in 1954; he amassed a 436-97 record. Under Gantz, Irvington won five Greater Newark Tournaments and six state sectional championships. Parlavecchio, who grew up in Irvington, was the head football coach for two seasons, in 1991 and 1992. Before coaching at Irvington, he was the Bloomfield High School head football coach. He was inducted as the Bloomfield coach. He also was a head coach at Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO