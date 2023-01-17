Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
KC Campbell leads way as Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to 9-0 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team had another great week. The Pirates defeated West Orange High School 7-0 and West Caldwell Tech 7-0 to raise their record to 9-0 on the season. The high games against West Orange were sophomore Nicholas Dragone with 240, junior...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to North Star Academy
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to North Star Academy 55-50 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to move to a 3-9 overall record on the season. Shayne Hinton had 18 points, Shariff Brown had 10 points, and Amare Battice, Uche Anyanwu and Evit Dwyer each had 6 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS girls basketball team looks for more improvement
NUTLEY, NJ — Despite a 4-9 overall record through Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Nutley High School girls basketball team hopes to make more improvement this season. Nutley defeated Livingston High School 21-14 in the third game of the season on Dec. 20. At the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic at Lodi High School, the Raiders defeated Memorial High School of West New York 49-17 on Dec. 27 and Saddle Brook High School 53-43 on Dec. 28 before losing to Kearny High School 56-20 in the championship game on Dec. 30.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS girls hoops team moves to 9-2 mark
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls basketball team moved to a 9-2 overall record and 6-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division through Saturday, Jan. 14. The Blue Knights fell to Montclair High School 44-31 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in a divisional game at Montclair for...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS boys basketball team tops Orange HS
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Orange High School 55-42 in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. The EOCHS Jaguars, after losing their first five games of the season, have won seven games in a row to improve to 7-5 on the season. The OHS Tornadoes had their three-game winning streak end and moved to 6-8 on the season.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoops tops East Orange Campus
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus High School 53-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 14 points, junior Anaya Karriem had 12 points and five rebounds, junior Mya Bushrod had 11 points and four steals, junior Jaela Kolenovic had 7 points and five rebounds, senior Paige Ashley had 5 points, freshman Nola Duncan had 2 points and five rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 2 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had four rebounds.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys hoops enjoys four-game winning streak
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team moved to a 7-5 overall record through Saturday, Jan. 14. The Mountaineers defeated Newark Shabazz High School 67-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Shabazz. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 16 points; senior guard Connor Gannon had 13 points; senior guard Matthew Barrino had 7 points; senior guard Jhensen Touze and sophomore guard Nick Matos each had 6 points; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 5 points; and senior guard Akida Neal Jr., junior guard Jaden Livingston, senior center Jesse Makachi and sophomore guard Miles Price each had 3 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS girls basketball team defeats West Side
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School girls basketball team defeated West Side High School 50-30 in the annual OHS MLK Classic on Monday, Jan. 16. The Tornadoes improved to 5-5 overall on the season. In earlier action, Orange defeated Technology High School of Newark 43-22 on Tuesday, Jan....
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated East Orange Campus High School 38-16 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at East Orange Campus. Talia Baptiste had 14 points and five rebounds; Shana Desir had 7 points, five rebounds and five steals; Summer Lonning had 4 points, four rebounds and three steals; Allie Harris had four points, four rebounds and three blocked shots; and Leah Connell had 3 points and three steals for the Cougars, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS boys hoops team gives good effort vs. Irvington
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team is having a tough season, but the Ridgers gave a strong effort in a 69-62 home loss to a strong Irvington High School team on Saturday, Jan. 14. Senior JD Pine scored a game-high 35 points, freshman...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team raises mark to 13-0
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is enjoying a stellar season. The Ridgers improved to 13-0 overall on the season with wins over Payne Tech, Verona High School and Barringer High School last week. The Ridgers defeated Payne Tech 58-35 on Tuesday, Jan....
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep basketball team win streak reaches five games, improves to 11-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 11-1. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Pirates hosted East Side at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders 68-49. They were led by senior Ethan Maynard, who had 22 points. Senior Shawn Lyght scored 14 points, with five rebounds and five assists; senior Darrius Phillips scored 11 points, with eight rebounds and three assists; and senior Jackson Bleecker had 11 points. Senior Isaiah Shoyombo had 7 points and dished out five assists.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team drops two tough matches
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two tough matches last week to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Pirates traveled to the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township to take on Christian Brothers Academy. CBA won 5-2, but the Pirates put up a great fight. SHP opened the scoring with 10:38 left in the first period, when junior Nicholas Schneider scored on assists by junior Colin Aker and senior Owen Waivada. CBA scored two goals in the second period, before senior Rocco Mendoza scored with 5:53 left in the period on assists by junior Christopher McIntyre and Schneider. CBA took the lead for good in the third period, scoring three goals, including an empty-net goal.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team wins three matches, improves to 7-1
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team increased its record to 7-1 on the season with three wins last week. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Pirates defeated Irvington 73-3 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Pirates hosted a tri-meet with North Kingstown High School of Rhode Island and South Plainfield High School. The Pirates defeated North Kingstown 78-3 and defeated South Plainfield 47-16.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School fencing teams have enjoyed early-season success. The boys and girls teams each sported 5-2 dual-meet records entering the week. The boys have been led by senior Robert Goldman, saber; sophomore Gerig Cornagie, saber; junior James Lederman, saber; senior Hugo Turner, foil;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS swimmer Aly Breikaa wins gold at Essex County championship
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — It was an historic day for Bloomfield High School at the NJIT Natatorium for the Essex County Swim Championship on Monday, Jan. 16. Junior Aly Breikaa became just the third Bengal to win gold with his victory in the. 100-yard backstroke. He joins Mark Spagnuolo and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team hosts tournament
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls wrestling program hosted a tournament on Monday, Jan. 16. The photo gallery above shows Bloomfield girls in action. Bloomfield HS girls wrestling team hosts tournament added by Editor on January 17, 2023.
essexnewsdaily.com
Verona–Glen Ridge hockey team upends West Essex
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated West Essex High School of North Caldwell 5-4 on Friday, Jan. 13, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange to improve to 5-4-3 overall on the season. Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan had three...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Irvington HS coaches Chet Parlavecchio and John ‘Doc’ Gantz inducted into NJSCA Hall of Fame
IRVINGTON, NJ — Former Irvington High School head coaches John ‘Doc’ Gantz and Chet Parlavecchio were inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Pines Manor in Edison. Gantz was the head coach of the baseball team for 25 years until his death in 1954; he amassed a 436-97 record. Under Gantz, Irvington won five Greater Newark Tournaments and six state sectional championships. Parlavecchio, who grew up in Irvington, was the head football coach for two seasons, in 1991 and 1992. Before coaching at Irvington, he was the Bloomfield High School head football coach. He was inducted as the Bloomfield coach. He also was a head coach at Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
essexnewsdaily.com
Former Bloomfield HS football coach Chet Parlavecchio inducted into the NJSCA Hall of Fame
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Former Bloomfield High School head football coach Chet Parlavecchio holds his plaque after being inducted into the New Jersey State Coaches Association Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony at the Pines Minor in Edison on Sunday, Jan. 15. Parlavecchio, who revitalized the BHS football program in the early 1980s, was among several coaches who were inducted. He also was a head coach at Irvington High School, Elizabeth High School and Passaic Valley High School, and an assistant coach for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
