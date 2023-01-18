Read full article on original website
Mark Johnson – Citizen of the Day
Mark Johnson of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, January 19, 2023. Mark is celebrating his birthday today. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Leora “Lee” Susemihl
Leora “Lee” Susemihl, 95, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Hulinsky will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church. There will be a Prayer Service with Memory Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Following the services there will be a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be uploaded to the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the services. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Barbara Ann Dunnihoo
Barbara Ann Dunnihoo, age 56 of Arlington, TX and formerly of Remsen, IA, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Medical City of Arlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
KLEM News for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Another winter storm is cranking up over northwest Iowa. A Winter Storm Warning covers all of northwest Iowa this afternoon and evening. Samantha Trellinger at the National Weather Service Office in Sioux Falls says this storm system is going to generate mostly snow today and tonight. The snow will begin...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Foster Closet moves into new space in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local non-profit has relocated to continue serving foster children in the Siouxland area. Siouxland Foster Closet is up and running at its new location 1918 Geneva street off of Hamilton Blvd, share it's its parking lot with Tires Tires Tires. They have been around...
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
KLEM News for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Today was spent digging out from a winter storm which produced heavy snows over most of northwest Iowa. Snowfall reports of generally 6 to 9 inches caused clogged roads and limited travel this morning. However, by afternoon, road crews were able to get the primary roads cleared of snow. By afternoon, the Iowa Department of Transportation reported that all of northwest Iowa roads were partially snow covered. The snow caused the cancellation of classes at area schools today. Most of the day was spent clearing snow off of streets, sidewalks and driveways. Cloudy skies will remain through Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and lows in the teens.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
kiwaradio.com
Far Western Sioux County Hog Barn Receives Major Damage In Fire
Sioux County, Iowa, near Hudson, SD — A hog confinement was damaged and a few hogs were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, January 15, 2023, near Hudson, SD. According to Hudson Fire Chief Justin Teunissen, at about 8:35 a.m., the Hudson Fire Department was called to the report of a hog barn fire at 3241 Cherry Avenue, about seven miles west of Rock Valley or a little over three miles due north of Hudson.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY EDUCATORS SPEAK AT STATE CAPITOL ON PRIVATE SCHOOL VOUCHER ISSUE
PARENTS, EDUCATORS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS AND A COUPLE OF STUDENTS TESTIFIED IN DES MOINES AT TUESDAY NIGHT’S PUBLIC HEARING ON GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PLAN TO GIVE PARENTS STATE MONEY TO COVER PRIVATE SCHOOL EXPENSES. DR. LINDSAY LAURICH, SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN HERE IN SIOUX CITY, SPOKE IN FAVOR...
nwestiowa.com
Two George men arrested for public intox
GEORGE—Two George men were arrested about 11:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on charges of public intoxication. The arrests of 21-year-old Cheiner Santier and 22-year-old Jessy Neth stemmed from an investigation of a 911 call from 219 E. Iowa Ave., Neth’s address, in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Former attorney charged with rape in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former attorney accused of rape is out on bond Wednesday after spending the previous night in the Minnehaha County Jail. A judge had set bond at $10,000 cash or surety. Joseph Smyrak appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge entered a not-guilty...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
