Leora “Lee” Susemihl, 95, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church in Le Mars. Pastor Mike Hulinsky will officiate. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Le Mars Bible Church. There will be a Prayer Service with Memory Sharing at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Following the services there will be a time of lunch and fellowship at the church. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be uploaded to the Rexwinkel Funeral Home website following the services. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO