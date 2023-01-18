ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Onsite gray water storage ban threatens food carts' survival

PORTLAND, Ore. — Food trucks around Portland are concerned about their business now that more and more are finding out about a regulation that could be enforced soon. The Oregon Mobile Food Association said three years ago, a new regulation that will ban "cubes," an on-site gray water storage wasn't a big cause for concern at that time.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Columbia River Gorge: Waterfalls 'roaring' with recent rainfall

PORTLAND, Ore. — Since January 1, the Portland area has received 2.80 inches of rain. With all that water falling from the sky, the Columbia River Gorge waterfalls are roaring. KATU Photojournalist Mike Warner ventured out down the gorge to look at some of the Pacific Northwest’s crown jewels....
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland Winter Light Festival will illuminate the city in February

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winter Light Festival will begin in February, making it the event's eighth year. The free, all-ages festive; will feature over 100 works of art based around the 2023 theme of "The Light of Stars" This year's PDXWLF has large, interactive art pieces, performances, and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy