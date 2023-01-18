Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Onsite gray water storage ban threatens food carts' survival
PORTLAND, Ore. — Food trucks around Portland are concerned about their business now that more and more are finding out about a regulation that could be enforced soon. The Oregon Mobile Food Association said three years ago, a new regulation that will ban "cubes," an on-site gray water storage wasn't a big cause for concern at that time.
Some Portland food cart owners say new wastewater rule may force closures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's food cart owners must abide by a new rule: they no longer can store wastewater in external containers. Some say it’s a change that may put them out of business. Multnomah County imposed the rule Jan. 1, following guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.
East Portland residents hopeful gun violence reduction work impacts their neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — With news that East Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood may be the next place for focused gun violence reduction work, residents who serve in the neighborhood association hope they’re involved in any city effort to decrease the number of shootings where they live. “To exclude us...
City plans to open next Safe Rest Village in NE Portland near Marine Drive
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is set to soon open another Safe Rest Village as the city continues to address its ongoing homelessness crisis. City officials said the next site they expect to open, called the Sunderland RV Safe Park, has space for 55 vehicles on Sunderland Avenue in Northeast Portland, near the airport and Marine Drive. It is on a PBOT-owned property.
Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
Law enforcement offering reward for information about the cause of the Nakia Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire broke on October 9 on a ridge near Larch Mountain in Southwest Washington. One week later, the fire exploded to ten times its size from 150 acres to about 1500 acres in just a matter of hours. At the time it was...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
Columbia River Gorge: Waterfalls 'roaring' with recent rainfall
PORTLAND, Ore. — Since January 1, the Portland area has received 2.80 inches of rain. With all that water falling from the sky, the Columbia River Gorge waterfalls are roaring. KATU Photojournalist Mike Warner ventured out down the gorge to look at some of the Pacific Northwest’s crown jewels....
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
Community honors man killed in NE Portland, marking city's first shooting homicide of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Family members of the man shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Monday, marking the city’s first shooting death of 2023, say they're overcome with grief and shock. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting near Northeast 102nd...
Man shot standing in line for breakfast at Portland Union Gospel Mission
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person waiting in line for breakfast at Union Gospel Mission was shot and injured Wednesday morning, representatives said. Portland Police Bureau officers were called out at about 6:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting that left someone injured at NW 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
Sheriff: Students, deputy likely sickened by burning fentanyl in Willamina school bathroom
A student may have burned pills containing fentanyl in a Willamina school's bathroom on Tuesday, prompting a deputy and at least one student to be sent to the hospital, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. According to officials, a deputy was on the middle school campus following up on...
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
Portland man faces federal charges for defacing places of worship and Black-owned business
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is facing federal charges after a 2022 spree where he is accused of vandalizing Jewish and Muslim religious houses of worship and a Black-owned business. Michael "Mike" Edgar Bivins. 34, was handed 11 charges by the state in May 2022, including first-degree arson,...
Portland sees slight drop in shootings through 2022 following record gun violence of 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland saw a small dip in shootings in 2022, but still came close to the record-breaking gun violence seen the previous year. According to Portland Police Bureau data, there were 1,307 shooting incidents last year. That's compared to 1,315 in 2021. Records show...
Portland Winter Light Festival will illuminate the city in February
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Winter Light Festival will begin in February, making it the event's eighth year. The free, all-ages festive; will feature over 100 works of art based around the 2023 theme of "The Light of Stars" This year's PDXWLF has large, interactive art pieces, performances, and...
