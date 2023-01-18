Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Set up a smart home for less with Amazon sales on cameras, doorbells, smart lights, and more
The Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile connectivity became catalysts for smart home development. Now, it's not uncommon for us to see smart speakers and voice assistants controlling all manner of devices, products, and schedules, ranging from intelligent lighting to smart robots. If you're interested in creating a smart ecosystem,...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Watch updated to allow you to manage your Smart Things in smarter ways
Okay, so, it’s not like controlling your smart home setup isn’t easy as it is. You’ve got things like voice control, touch control, let's say from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, or smart hubs, and you can forget about all of that and just pre-set everything and let automation do its thing.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Check Ring settings now – there’s a costly mistake that is so easy to fix in seconds
ALL Ring doorbell owners should check their WiFi connections – and it only takes a few seconds. It can reveal some major mistakes that are easily fixed. Unless you've hardwired your Amazon Ring doorbell to your router, it'll be using WiFi. That means a good WiFi connection is essential...
How Google Maps lets loved ones know you're safe at all times
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how you can utilize Google Maps to let your loved ones know you are safe in a situation or can call for help if you are in danger.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
CNET
4 Places You Should Always Avoid Putting Your Amazon Alexa Speaker
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When it comes to where to put your Amazon Echo speaker in your home, the options are nearly endless, from your kitchen counter to your living room shelf or your bedside table. But what you might not know is that there's also some places you should never put your Alexa smart speakers and smart displays, due to both privacy risks and the potential for damaging your Echo.
CNET
The Best Way to Repurpose That Old Phone: Turn It Into a Security Camera
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. How many people unwrapped a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) a few days ago and promptly tossed their old phone into a drawer? If you're one of those people with an "old cell phones drawer," go grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
The Verge
The Google Home app’s new TV remote adds volume and play controls
The Google Home app for Android and iOS has been updated with an improved mobile-based remote for compatible smart TVs and “connected streaming or media devices.” In a tweet announcing the update last week, Google said that Home App users can now “easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more.”
Futurism
New Tech Can See People Through Walls Using WiFi
A team of researchers have come up with a machine learning-assisted way to detect the position of shapes including the poses of humans to an astonishing degree — using only WiFi signals. In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper, first spotted by Vice, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University came up with a...
Android Authority
What is the Google Home app and how to use it
Learn how to get the most out of your smart home devices, especially if you like to use the Google ecosystem. The Google Home app is one of the most effective tools for managing your smart home. Given the increasing adoption of smart home devices and Google’s prevalence in that space, the app is increasingly one of the go-to hubs for controlling all aspects of domestic tech.
CNET
Where to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows
After setting up your home Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give much thought to the password because your laptop, phone and other devices are all now connected. And then one day your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, but you don't remember your password -- and you didn't write it down.
Android Headlines
How to activate Bluetooth on your Stadia controller
The time is nigh, Stadia fans, we’ve reached the eve of the Stadia service shutting down and after tomorrow it’s gone for good, but now you can activate Bluetooth mode on the controller so it’s still usable wirelessly. When Google launched Stadia all the way back in...
Comments / 0