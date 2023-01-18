MLK tribute: 'While We Breathe, We Hope'

Ahoskie Alumnae celebrates 43rd MLK Annual Tribute

Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church filled with praise and passion last Sunday as almost 400 residents, including county and community leaders, pastors from area churches, select dignitaries and an impressive showing of fraternity and sorority alumnae gathered in celebration to commemorate what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th, birthday.

The 43rd Annual Tribute to Rev. King is organized yearly by the Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. This year’s theme was “While We Breathe, We Hope.”

The well-attended event was a joyous afternoon of invocation, prayer, scripture readings and music, praising Dr. King.

Worship Leader Evangelist Kizmet Outlaw moved the members with her Invocation, accompanied by Johnny Ruffin Jr., raising spirits singing, “Thank You Lord,” and a number of other inspirational gospel songs.

The 35 or so members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority gracing the first four rows of the sanctuary were responsible for the annual event honoring Dr. King. While the focus of the event was on King, the coveted MLK Drum Major Awards was presented to four local outstanding educators.

A noted quote of Dr. King’s serves as the foundation for the award.

“Yes, if you want to say that I was a drum major, say that I was a drum major for justice,” King intoned. “Say that I was a drum major for peace. I was a drum major for righteousness. And all of the other shallow things will not matter.”

The award is presented to those community members who exemplify the ideals of service and leadership.

This year’s MLK Drum Major Awards were presented by sorority members Reba Carlton and Loretta McCullough to four outstanding local educators.

Graylen Boone of Gates County High School, Ashita Harris of Conway Middle School in Northampton County, Alicia Myrick-Fenell of Riverview Elementary School, also honored as Hertford County Public Schools District Teacher of the year 2022-2023 and April Swain of Windsor Elementary School also awarded Bertie County School Teacher of the Year, 2021-2022 were honored.

The Rev. Dr. David E. Moore Jr., Pastor of Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church, elevated enthusiasm with his heartfelt welcome, while thanking the sorority for choosing Indian Woods for this year’s event before focusing on King’s words, ‘We shall overcome.’

“The Civil Rights anthem, ‘We shall overcome’ is a cry for freedom. Freedom from oppression, freedom from pain and suffering. Freedom from keeping the poorest down when all hope is lost. Triumph over strife,” said Moore. “Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe we shall overcome, someday.”

Sorority President Linda Peele thanked everyone for supporting the event and the chapter.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on January 13, 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University in Washington, DC. The Sorority was created to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need.

The 22 Founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. envisioned an organization committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service and addressing social issues of the time. Delta has initiated over 300,000 members and over 1,000 chartered chapters worldwide.

The Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was established and chartered on June 2, 1973. Members of the Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter are currently making plans to celebrate the chapter’s 50th Anniversary in June 2023. The Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter provides community service projects to citizens in Bertie, Hertford, Gates and Northampton counties.

Current officers of the Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter are President Linda Peele, Vice President Vernetta Henderson, Recording Secretary Assata Kimbrough Buffaloe, Corresponding Secretary Loretta McCullough, Financial Secretary Charlene Jones, Nominating Committee Chair Felicia Mosley-Williams, Chaplain Mary-Ruffin Harrell, Assistant Chaplains Brenda Knight and Chinita Mitchell-Vaughan, Treasurer Janice Sharpe, Internal Audit Chair Towana Cherry, Sargent-at-Arms Sandra Chadwick and Patricia Myrick and Parliamentarian Viola Vaughan-Holland.

For more information of Delta Sigma Theta go to https://www.ahoskiedst.org