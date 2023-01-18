Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
BBC
West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working
Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Anfield Last season Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1. Referee Michael Oliver This season G15 Y48 R1 3.26 cards/game. Subs from Kelleher, Adrián, Matip, Ramsey, Tsimikas, Phillips, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, Carvalho, Doak. Doubtful Núñez (knock) Injured Van Dijk (hamstring, Feb),...
BBC
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
James Maddison is back in training after a knee injury and could play for the first time in 10 weeks. Fellow midfielder Dennis Praet is also available, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ayoze Perez will be assessed. Brighton defender Levi Colwill is a fitness doubt because of a muscular injury, so...
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
‘Blessed’ Jürgen Klopp set to reach 1,000 games as a manager
Jürgen Klopp has said he feels blessed to have reached 1,000 games as a manager but believes his illustrious career would have been over before it had really started had he lost one more game at Mainz. The Liverpool manager will reach the milestone against Chelsea on Saturday. Klopp...
BBC
West Ham transfer news: Danny Ings joins from Aston Villa on deal until 2025
West Ham have signed Aston Villa striker Danny Ings in a £15m deal. The Hammers have paid an initial £12m for the 30-year-old, which will rise to £15m if David Moyes' side avoid relegation from the Premier League. West Ham said paperwork was submitted to the Premier...
BBC
Scottish gossip: Rangers agree Cantwell fee, Celtic striker search, Juranovic update & Kent talks
Rangers have agreed a fee with Norwich City for midfielder Todd Cantwell. (STV) Celtic are turning their attention away from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' 24-year-old forward Cho Gue-Sung - towards his fellow South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, 21, of Suwon Samsung Bluewings. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has rebuffed Swansea...
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
Tony Mowbray delivers warning over pace of Sunderland progress
Sunderland told they may have to be very patient before securing Premier League return.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
A winner would climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three when West Ham United hosts Everton at London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). West Ham United’s lost six of seven, taking just one point since October...
Manchester City Team News Versus Tottenham Hotspur
Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will be available for selection in their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur whilst he also has some key defenders back.
BBC
Jarell Quansah: Bristol Rovers sign Liverpool defender on loan
Liverpool's England Under-19 centre-back Jarell Quansah has joined Bristol Rovers on loan. The 19-year-old has played four games in the EFL Trophy for Liverpool's academy and will move to the League One side until the end of the season. Quansah has yet to play a first-team game for Liverpool but...
West Ham sign Danny Ings in £15m transfer from Aston Villa as they look for firepower to escape relegation zone
WEST HAM have completed the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa. Manager David Moyes has shelled a cool £15million out on the former England international striker as they look to climb away from the drop. The Hammers will pay £12m up front, with a further £3m in add-ons....
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
Wolves agree to sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham to sign defender Craig Dawson from the London club. The 32-year-old had indicated a wish to move further north and was left out of West Ham's defeat at Wolves last Saturday by manager David Moyes. Dawson, whose last game for...
Arsenal sign Trossard and close on Kiwior, West Ham land Ings: football news – live
Join David Tindall for all the latest news and updates as we head into another weekend of football action
