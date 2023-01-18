ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
AFP

Thunberg says Davos elite 'fuelling destruction of planet'

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg slammed business and political leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, saying it was "absurd" to listen to them while they fuelled "the destruction of the planet". "We are right now in Davos where (there are) basically the people who are mostly fuelling the destruction of the planet," the 20-year-old said, explaining that the world should not rely on them "for solving our problems".
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Suisse explains why Swiss is a crypto pivot point: Davos 2023

Switzerland is a “pivot point” for crypto adoption in Europe and continues to be the “center point of the next stage of institutionalization,” said Dr. Dirk Klee, CEO of Bitcoin Suisse. Klee divulged why Switzerland is still the top spot for crypto in Europe and will...
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse to bring ‘true productivity’ to industrial environments: Davos 2023

The metaverse continues to be a central talking point among leaders and decision-makers in global industries. For many, the vision of the future of the metaverse is not limited to a gamified version of reality. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos, Switzerland, a panel of experts came...
CoinTelegraph

WEF publishes new in-depth guide to DAOs to air issues, encourage development

The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a “toolkit” for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) on Jan. 17. More than 100 experts contributed to the document’s attempt to provide “a starting point for DAOs to develop effective operational, governance and legal strategies.”. The 37-page so-called toolkit is explanatory...
CoinTelegraph

Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development

The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
CNBC

Greta Thunberg and other climate activists discuss the energy transition at Davos

[The stream is slated to start at 5:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Alongside IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, activist Greta Thunberg is taking part in the CNBC-moderated panel with youth climate advocates Vanessa Nakate, Helena Gualinga and Luisa Neubauer.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.

