Trojans Drop Low-Scoring Game to Vikings

Kail Homan puts up a jumper during the first quarter of Pe Ell's 76-50 loss to Mossyrock on Jan. 4.

At Willapa Valley (Menlo)

VIKINGS 47, TROJANS 29

Pe Ell 10 6 5 8 — 29

Willapa Valley 12 15 9 11 — 47

Pe Ell: Homan 11, Knowlton 8, Howard 4, McCarty 3, Workman 2, Baldwin 1

Willapa Valley: King 9, Pearson 9, Clements 8, K. Fluke 7, D. Fluke 7, N. Fluke 5, Keeton 2

The Pe Ell boys basketball team did just about everything right except put the ball in the basket Tuesday, falling in its rivalry matchup against Willapa Valley 47-29.

“We executed our game plan well, except scoring,” Pe Ell coach Chris Phelps said. “Valley plays very physically, and we had a difficult time scoring. I am pleased with our defensive effort, holding them to 47, but we still must find a way to score.”

Valley led 12-10 after a quarter of play, but Pe Ell wouldn’t crack double-digits again in a quarter.

Kail Homan Homan led all scorers with 11 points, and was the only player on the court to hit double figures. But Kaden Knowlton’s eight points were the only other significant total for the Trojans, while the Vikings had two players finish with nine points, one with eight, and two with seven.

Pe Ell will try to get back into the win column at home next Monday, against the Washington School for the Deaf.