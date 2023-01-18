Mammography Biopsy Chair Market to Exhibit at a 4.3% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2022-2030 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players – GF Health Products, Inc., Graham-Field Inc., Medical Positioning, Inc.

Mesalazine is an aminosalicylate prescription drug for treating mild to moderate active ulcerative colitis, also keep remission when it has been established. Mesalazine is an anti-inflammatory medication that is structurally linked to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and salicyclates such as acetylsalicylic acid and is used to treat inflammatory bowel illnesses such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of bowel that involves inflammation of the lining of the large intestine (colon). It causes ulcers on the lining of the colon, which can lead to bleeding and the production of mucus and pus. Mesalazine acts by blocking the formation of certain chemical molecules that cause pain and swelling, such as prostaglandins, which aids in the reduction of swelling and redness of the intestines and gives relief from symptoms such as stomach discomfort or bleeding.

