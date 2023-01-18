ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald-Journal

Booth, James

Booth James Booth 72 Logan, Utah passed away January 15, 2023. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard

Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
CORNISH, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss

NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W

While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks

MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys hoops: Bobcats deftly withstand late rally by Grizzlies

An impressive second-half rally by the Grizzlies threatened to derail the Bobcats, but to the delight of head coach Kirk Hillyard, they didn't panic. Instead, Sky View picked up its intensity on defense, got the job done at the free throw line and pulled out a 62-52 win over Logan in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den. The Bobcats were able to slam the door courtesy of a 8-2 run after the Grizzlies whittled a once 20-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Carrillo, Cherise Cricket

Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Whitehead, Jerry C.

Whitehead Jerry C. Whitehead 80 Franklin, Idaho passed away January 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12 pm at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main Street, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. at the church. Interment and military rites will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
FRANKLIN, ID
Herald-Journal

USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced

A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Franklin County swears in new leadership

The first item on the agenda of the Jan. 9, Franklin County Commissioner meeting was the swearing in of newly elected officials. Ron Smellie (coroner), Dirk Bowles (commissioner district 3), Robert Swainston (commissioner district 2), Camille Larsen (clerk), Janet Kimpton (treasurer) and Chris Barton (assessor) were all sworn in by Judge Eric Hunn. All but Barton were incumbents already serving in the positions they were elected to.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy