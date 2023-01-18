Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Booth, James
Booth James Booth 72 Logan, Utah passed away January 15, 2023. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W
While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats deftly withstand late rally by Grizzlies
An impressive second-half rally by the Grizzlies threatened to derail the Bobcats, but to the delight of head coach Kirk Hillyard, they didn't panic. Instead, Sky View picked up its intensity on defense, got the job done at the free throw line and pulled out a 62-52 win over Logan in a Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at Grizzly Den. The Bobcats were able to slam the door courtesy of a 8-2 run after the Grizzlies whittled a once 20-point deficit to four midway through the fourth quarter.
Herald-Journal
Carrillo, Cherise Cricket
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Herald-Journal
Whitehead, Jerry C.
Whitehead Jerry C. Whitehead 80 Franklin, Idaho passed away January 15, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12 pm at the Franklin Idaho Stake Center, 106 E. Main Street, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am. at the church. Interment and military rites will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kvnutalk
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament – Cache Valley Daily
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced
A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
ABC 4
Logan man jailed for allegedly choking 16 year old
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Logan man was booked into the Cache County Jail Sunday, Jan. 15 after police said he choked a 16-year-old boy. Sammie Lee Hodges, 37, faces a charge of intentional aggravated child abuse (a second-degree felony) after police say he admitted to placing the teen in a chokehold. The probable cause statement in the arrest states evidence showed that Hodges’ actions “were not in self-defense.”
Herald-Journal
Franklin County swears in new leadership
The first item on the agenda of the Jan. 9, Franklin County Commissioner meeting was the swearing in of newly elected officials. Ron Smellie (coroner), Dirk Bowles (commissioner district 3), Robert Swainston (commissioner district 2), Camille Larsen (clerk), Janet Kimpton (treasurer) and Chris Barton (assessor) were all sworn in by Judge Eric Hunn. All but Barton were incumbents already serving in the positions they were elected to.
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition
A crash in Cache County Thursday afternoon between a train and a pickup truck left one driver in critical condition.
kslnewsradio.com
Cache County inmate ‘walks away’ from work release program, police say
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who escaped from a jail work-release program on Monday. Authorities ask that anyone with information on 21-year-old Tayson Marroquin contact the sheriff’s office or 911. According to Cache County Lt. Doyle...
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
