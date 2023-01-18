Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

