FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
715newsroom.com
Pump Sees Plump
Wisconsin gas prices are on the rise thanks to high demand. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars and 19 cents. That’s up six cents from last Friday. In Madison the average is three-13, also up six cents from last week. Triple-A says gas prices are up because more people are driving because of the mild winter.
715newsroom.com
DNR Issues White Bass Warning
State officials are warning the public not to consume too much white bass. T. he Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a consumption advisory in Dane County after a recent study found elevated levels of human-made chemicals called PFAS in white bass from Lake Kegonsa. The advisory also applies to white bass caught in Starkweather Creek, Wingra Creek, Lake Monona, Lake Waubesa, Upper and Lower Mud Lake and the Yahara River.
715newsroom.com
Teen Facing Adult Charges For Stabbing
It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
715newsroom.com
Union Plans to Fight Plant Closures
The Teamsters Union says it will fight Energizer’s plans to close its plants in Portage and Fennimore. Energizer has notified workers it intends to close both plants in the next year to two. The Teamsters Union represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants and said on Thursday it will fight the company’s plans to move some jobs to a non-union plant in North Carolina and others overseas. As of Thursday afternoon, Energizer had not filed layoff notices with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
715newsroom.com
Gavel Drops: Life In Prison
The man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student over 14 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. Today David Kahl was sentenced to life in prison for the 2008 murder of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman, who was found dead in her apartment on West Doty Street. Kahl wasn’t charged in the case until 2020 and he pleaded guilty back in October. He’ll have a chance to petition for release after 20 years.
715newsroom.com
County Jail Projected Voted Down in Dane Co.
Dane County voters won’t be asked to approve a proposed renovation and consolidation project for the county jail. The county board this week rejected a proposal to add a referendum on the project to the April ballot. The board voted 21-to-14 Thursday night against asking voters to approve the 13-point-five million dollar project. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Bennett said after the vote that he and those who support the project have a lot of work to do “in regards to compromise and providing insight and information on what the best options are going forward.”
