The Teamsters Union says it will fight Energizer’s plans to close its plants in Portage and Fennimore. Energizer has notified workers it intends to close both plants in the next year to two. The Teamsters Union represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants and said on Thursday it will fight the company’s plans to move some jobs to a non-union plant in North Carolina and others overseas. As of Thursday afternoon, Energizer had not filed layoff notices with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

FENNIMORE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO