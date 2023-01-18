Read full article on original website
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return
A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
8 biggest art exhibitions coming to Tokyo in 2023
Get ready to see Edo-era masterpieces, fashion retrospectives, contemporary collections and much more. After several seasons of museum closures, event postponements and virtual gallery tours, it's a relief to enter 2023 with a calendar of large scale exhibitions ranging from Japanese artworks from the Edo period (1603-1867) to masterpieces from the Impressionist movement. Some events, like the display of handmade Japanese talismans in the ornate gallery rooms of Hotel Gajoen, have already started, while autumn programmes like the Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent give us something to look forward to in the coming months.
The best events in Singapore to look forward to in 2023
Singapore is brimming with exciting events this year. Say hello to Artbox, sway to Cigarettes After Sex, or rock out to female-fronted music festival, The Alex Charlie Blake Sessions. Don’t forget to stuff yourself silly with street snacks from Thailand at the Chatuchak Night Market either. We have summarised top events for you to check out this 2023, don’t forget to pencil it into your calendars!
The most stunning new hotels coming to Singapore in 2023
Travel's back with a vengeance, and Singapore's tourism industry is – as they say – 'healing'. The city already has its fairs share of beautiful luxury hotels and charming boutique and shophouse hotels, but it sure can't hurt to have more. In 2023, you can expect to book a luxury getaway at Raffles's second property after 135 years or a laidback waterfront staycation at a new HomeTeamNS clubhouse. Whatever floats your boat – here are the most stunning new hotels coming to Singapore in 2023.
Hot, Fun Garbage
We've all been guilty of holding onto a few of our ex's things for longer than we'd probably care to admit. But it's 2023 now, and a new year is an opportunity to ditch that smelly old hoodie and move on. And look, one person's smelly old hoodie could be another person's glamorous wardrobe staple.
Watch this space: 1800 Lasagne is slated to open two new venues in 2023
It seems that one brick-and-mortar storefront was not enough for Joey Kellock, the lasagne fanatic behind 1800 Lasagne, with plans in place for not just one, but two more Northcote venues to open in 2023. The popular lasagne joint is expanding its horizons with a sandwich shop and a wine bar, both slated to open later this year.
A guide to the French city of Montpellier, from cool rooftop bars to its very own Arc de Triomphe
Every week our Holiday Hero Neil Simpson takes an in-depth look at a brilliant holiday topic, doing all the legwork so you don't have to. This week: mini-breaks in Montpellier.
The Globe has announced its summer season (and the first ever price rise to its standing tickets)
Ever since Shakespeare’s Globe opened its doors in 1997, its 700 standing tickets have cost just £5 each, a deal that’s got sweeter and sweeter as inflation has worked its wicked way. But it was never intended to be for ever, and as the cost-of-living crisis has...
This new Seaport store is way too chic for Boston
The Seaport has quickly become the place to go for all things fashion in Boston. From Millennial favorites like Everlane, Lunya and Alo opening up shop in the neighborhood, to now high end international brands like Crémieux coming to town, the Seaport is the new shopping district in Boston.
Kyoto’s Art Scene Honors Taiga Takahashi’s Definitive Work in Retrospective Exhibitions
Retracing his historical exploration in fashion, architecture and design. Last year, the design world was left devastated by Taiga Takahashi’s untimely death that cut his encompassing career as a fashion designer, artist and historian short. In remembrance of his work, three retrospective exhibitions are taking place around his base in Kyoto including In The Presence of Absence – a sculptural series that he planned to exhibit at Ryosokuin before his passing.
Where to find Time Out Hong Kong’s Bar Guide 2023
After the announcement of our annual Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards, we also released Time Out Hong Kong's Bar Guide for 2023 to celebrate the city's stellar bar scene. From new watering holes and cocktail and spirit-centric bars to pubs, wine bars and sake joints, the guide presents the best Hong Kong bars to visit right now. Make sure to add them to your next bar-hopping itinerary.
Athens Archaeological Museum Architect Named, Copyrighting A.I. Art, and More: Morning Links for January 12, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MOVE. Patti Wong, a powerhouse in the Asian art market who departed Sotheby’s late last year after more than 30 years there, is setting up an art advisory, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Wong is going into business with Daryl Wickstrom, who is also a Sotheby’s alum, and is partnering with Philip Hoffman’s international outfit, the Fine Art Group. Meanwhile, the Met has named a new chief operating officer—Jameson “Jamie” Kelleher, who has been its chief financial officer—Artforum reports. And Alex Poots, the founding artistic director and chief executive of Manhattan’s multifarious Shed, is dropping his chief executive duties. He told the New York Times that, “to really...
Tuscany Is Home To An Ancient Hilltop Town Once Called The City Of 100 Towers
Throughout Italy, there are many fascinating ancient villages tucked between valleys, hills, and mountains, and medieval hilltop towns that have been around for centuries. Their history, culture, and architecture withstand the test of time throughout all these years. Revered by locals and popular with tourists, they are treasured and admired, and for those that reside within them, a great sense of pride and appreciation is felt when speaking about the places they call home.
Searching for the Best Pastries in Paris
This French bakery is one of the top bakeries in Paris, renowned for its classic bread and pastries, as well as its selection of luxurious desserts. Step inside one of its three locations to find both traditional recipes and modern twists on those classics. From the flakiest croissants to rich chocolate babka, the bakery has something to offer every carb lover.
Singapore to host Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant 2023 on March 28
For the past three years, the coveted Asia 50's Best awards have been strong-armed into revealing the winners online or via limited broadcast from Bangkok (2022). But on March 28 2023, things are about to change. In line with the 10th anniversary of the award, celebrations are coming back in full swing in Singapore. It's a full circle moment, as the Lion City hosted the very first edition of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants back in 2013.
Descent on Rijeka Carnival begins with the bellringers of Grobnik
Croatia’s biggest carnival, Rijeka is known for its wild costumes, worn by communities from around the region who congregate locally before descending on the main parade. Held on the Sunday before Shrove Tuesday, Rijeka Carnival is the showcase procession after many events leading up to it, and involves all kinds of weird masks and bells used to scare away winter.
Date of Montreal’s Chinese Lunar New Year parade announced
There are so many ways to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, but one of the highlights in Montreal is the parade. On January 21 starting at 1 p.m., the Phoenix art school will kick off the festivities with a dragon dance and a group dance, followed by Montreal Fo Guang Shan and Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club performing a lion dance.
Best moments from the 5th Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards
On January 16, the Time Out Hong Kong Bar Awards returned for its fifth annual edition to give recognition to the amazing talent from the city's diverse bar scene. From the endless cocktails and canapes, to the numerous awards handed out, it was a night to remember. Thanks to all...
Historic Hispanic masterpieces, freaky ceramics and London’s bloody rites – the week in art
Goya, medieval Al-Andalus and the New World all feature in this treasure chest. Royal Academy, London, from 21 January to 10 April. Paintings as raw as the streets, scoured with blackness and hung with relics, by this Catalan modernist. Timothy Taylor, London, until 4 March. Redd Ekks. Freakily imaginative ceramics...
