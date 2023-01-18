Read full article on original website
Alejandro Martinez scores 4 goals in Brook Hill win
BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer programs celebrated Senior Night on Thursday at Herrington Stadium. The Guard scored a 9-0 win over the Dallas Lakehill Warriors, while the Lady Warriors edged the Lady Guard 1-0. In the boys game, Brook Hill's Alejandro Martinez scored four goals. Jesus Jimenez added...
Tyler basketball players receive from 1 to 5 game suspensions
Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions' game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Suspensions were based...
Tyler falls to Trinity Valley
Trinity Valley picked up its fourth win in five games with a 67-63 victory over rival Tyler Junior College on Wednesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium. It was technically the fourth win of the season for the Cardinals (4-15, 4-5). Trinity Valley had eight wins taken away by forfeit due to a clerical error regarding the eligibility of a player.
Three teams finish unbeaten in Tatum Soccer Showcase
TATUM — Sabine, Pittsburg and Texarkana Pleasant Grove all finished at 3-0 during Tatum's Annual Boys Soccer Showcase held from Jan. 12-14. Mouint Pleasant Chapel Hill was also unbeaten at 1-0-2. Other participating teams and their records include: Spring Hill (2-1), Bullard (1-2), Cumberland (0-2-1), Tatum (0-3), Waskom (0-3)...
Girls Basketball: Lady Raiders score win over Mesquite
LONGVIEW — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 38-28 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in a District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Pirate Center. Malazia Pardue led the LadyCats with 10 points. The LadyCats improve to 10-17 overall and 4-4 in district. The Lady Pirates fall to...
Soccer: Brook Hill topples Dallas Christian
MESQUITE — The Brook Hill Guard stayed unbeaten in TAPPS Division III District 2 with an 8-1 win over the Dallas Christian Chargers on Tuesday. Alejandro Martinez, Marlon Rataj and Leonardo Pereira each scored two goals for Brook Hill (10-1-1, 4-0). Jesus Jimenez and Joash Kondru each scored added goals.
Tyler vs. Texas High game will be double forfeit
Friday's basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High that was suspended due to a fight will not be replayed and will be a double forfeit, the Tyler ISD said in a statement released on Tuesday. A number of players may be suspended but Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Commuications...
Boys Basketball: Brownsboro scores win over Tyler HEAT
BROWNSBORO — Brownsboro took a break from District 16-4A play and scored a 49-35 win over the Tyler HEAT on Tuesday at the Bears' gymnasium. Hudson Childers led Brownsboro (20-5) with 10 points. He was followed by Jacob Hopson (7), Bryce Bardin (7), Gekyle Baker (7), Keaton Delaney (6), Aiden Green (6), Peyton Wood (4) and Tanner Ballard (2).
PHOTOS: FCA All-Star Coaches Introduction
Coaches for the annual Northeast Texas FCA All-Star games were announced on Tuesday morning at First Christian Church in Tyler. Following the introduction of the coaches, teams were drafted for this year's football, baseball, softball and soccer games. Attached are several photos from Tuesday from Michel Alfaro. For more on...
Recruiting Notebook: Nick Saban visits Lindale; Michigan offers Chapel Hill sophomores
Alabama has had national recruiting success for several years. Since 2011, Alabama has had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class nine times and was No. 2 in two of the other years. And recently, the Crimson Tide have had success recruiting in East Texas. In the Class of 2022,...
East Texas Fishing Report
Athens — SLOW. Water clear; 51-54 degrees; 0.53 feet below pool. Bass are slow on deep structure out to 25 feet on brush and breaks using jigs, Carolina rigged worms, and suspending jerkbaits. Crappie are slow using small jigs and minnows fished over deep brush is your best bet to catch keepers. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.
McClellan: Sharing old recipes
All right, East Texans; bring out your finest friendly selves and do what we do best — welcome new people to our way of life. I had a surprise last week when I got a letter from a nice reader in Yoakum. I was not sure how she heard about this column, but I answered her letter and asked where she read the column. She told me it was in the Victoria Advocate newspaper, which is part of the organization which also publishes our Longview News-Journal and the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
UNT among Texas schools blocking students from using TikTok on campus Wi-Fi
Texas universities are blocking access to TikTok across all devices connected to the campus’ networks to “eliminate the cybersecurity risks.”. Officials at the University of North Texas as well as University of Texas schools in Austin, Dallas, Arlington and Tyler said the popular app can’t be used on campus Wi-Fi networks to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive.
Record high in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like conditions across the area on Tuesday allowed Shreveport to set a record high temperature of 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 79 set back in 1907. Average this time of year is 58 degrees. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Tyler ISD Foundation gives $86K during annual Grant Patrol, to impact more than 12,000 students
On Tuesday, Orr Elementary received a special visit, along with other campuses, during the annual Tyler ISD Foundation Grant Patrol event that gave out 29 grants to 17 Tyler ISD campuses totaling $86,000. Tyler Legacy High School drumline and cheerleaders along with district leadership members, community partners and Tyler ISD...
Give Well: For now, for this and forever
We are approaching three years this spring since the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic hit, many plans for growth and expansion were put on hold. According to economist Ray Perryman in his annual economic outlook presented in Tyler last week, Texas businesses recovered faster than the nation as a whole and East Texas did a little better than the state. Unemployment is currently very low and Tyler continues to grow. As a result of this steady growth, projects that were put on hold are beginning to resurface.
Driver hospitalized after 18-wheeler crash on loop
The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a busy intersection following a major Tuesday afternoon crash. According to the TPD, around 12:20 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole at the intersection of McDonald Rd. and Loop 323. Lines are now down in the roadway. "All northbound...
Tyler business expo offers opportunities for local businesses, consumers
The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce saw heavy foot traffic as it hosted the 28th annual Business 2 Business Expo at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center on Tuesday afternoon. “Most people in the area don’t know what they have in their own backyard,” said Henry Bell, president of...
'Best buds': Smith County K-9 retires, set to live with longtime handler
There is no greater bond than one between a man and his dog, and Smith County Deputy Kevin Petty and K-9 Hunter are no exception. “We are best buds,” Petty said. “He goes with me everywhere.”. Due to Hunter’s growing issues getting in and out of kennels, this...
School bus home explosion deemed accidental, Smith County Fire Marshal's Office determines
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that a Saturday evening fire of a school bus converted into a home was accidental. At 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Emergency Communications received calls reporting an explosion in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle, in northern Smith County. After...
